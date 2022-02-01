Lex Luthor Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #120 (Spoilers)

In recent Superman and Justice League storylines, courtesy of Geoff Johns, Dan Jurgens and Scott Snyder, we saw Lex Luthor becoming the Superman of Metropolis. A genuine attempt at heroics that was eventually flawed and saw him turn back into the scorpion on the frog's back. Well, in today's Batman #120, he is on the bat's back instead…

With a brand new look for Lex Luthor, ditching the Superman S shield for the bat-signal he is activating.

The series has found Bruce Wayne discovering that Batman Inc, the international Batman effort funded by Wayne Enterprises, has been taken over by Lex Luthor once the money ran out. And it turns out he's been spending even more money to make himself a member as well. Just, this is Lex Luthor, so there is no way he is going to hide his face. And with next issue's cover, this new look might be sticking around for a little. With Damian Wayne getting in the Helbat suit, there's a lot of this about right now.

BATMAN #120 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

"Abyss" part three! The new Batman Inc.'s heinous crimes have landed them in a high-security prison. Batman believes the only way to help his old allies is to break them out…but they don't want his help! Meanwhile, Batman Inc.'s mysterious benefactor uses the chaos to enact their plans, but finds themselves lost in the dark against Abyss! Backup: The mysterious disappearances being investigated by Maps and Batman take a violent turn…Could this missing persons case be something much darker?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/01/2022

BATMAN #121 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises! In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022