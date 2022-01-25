Rewriting Origins And Other Batman Continuities In Today's DC Comics

It's not just Catwoman who gets a new comic book origin story playing out in DC Comics titles today. There are a lot of Batman-relevant continuity points playing out, some that bring up old stories, some that rewrite them, some that add brand new continuity plugs going back decades. Because remember, everything happened and everything matters… spoilers of course. Know that going in, though we may start with some minor ones before moving to more major breaches of etiquette.

In Task Force Z #4 we have Jason Todd, former Robin and now the Red Hood confronts Harvey Dent, in a fashion that suggests Harvey Dent – or Two-Face – knows more about Red Hood's Robin origin stealing the hubcaps from Batman's Batmobile, than maybe he should. Was Bruce Wayne a little loose-lipped about his new ward back then?

In Detective Comics #1050 we also get a flashback to the younger Dick Grayson in his earlier adventures, but that make a majpr contribution to the current threats to Arkham Tower.

While Ra's Al Ghul gets a fuller origin story, often denied him in the past, as the grandfather of the current Robin, in Robin #10. A new Birth Of The Demon with an actual Demon.

And a motivation to save his own mother from death, as well as transform himself with the Lazarus Pit.

And a new history of Ra's Al Ghul to share, and to add to all the others from previous Batman comics. It all depends upon what kind of reliable narrator you take his mother to be… and wonder what of this is present in the current Damian?

While Detective Comics #1050 returns, albeit it briefly, to the nineties No Man's Land crossover, the biggest Batman event of its day which saw Gotham hit by an earthquake and then isolated from the rest of the United States by federal order leading to a new battle between anarchy and fascism.

And talking of fascism, in the Superman And Robin Special, reuniting the Super Sons with Jon Kent and Damian Wayne going over past glories, we get confirmation that the Hellbat suit used by Batman to fight alongside members of the Justice League, is still knocking around in storage. And, indeed, which Lois Lane used it to defend her son Jon Kent from Eradicator. Although, at this point, we were only aware that a glove of the armour had survived, kept for special emergencies by Lois Lane. Looks like someone put the whole thing back together… while in Action Comics, it appears that a sliver of Gotham is making it across for the Martian Manhunter to deal with…

The Court Of Owls is coming to town! While in Batman's Arkham Tower in Detective Comics, there is one resident who is likely to put the whole thing on its head. While being imprisoned for his mental health is usually a thing… there is much more besides.

The Psycho-Pirate, the cross-dimensional survivor, driven mad by the multiverse and who has often been key to both crisis and controlling populations, whether by Bane in Gotham or by the Anti-Monitor, and able to bring Multiversal folk across the Omniverse, such as the Flashpoint Batman, after Grant Morrison gave him that multidimensional awareness back in eighties Animal Man, and then dragged him out for every Crisis he was involved with. What knowledge of past worlds will the Psycho-Pirate give, now that everything happened and everything matters – apart from 5G?

