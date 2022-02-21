Liam Sharp Draws New X-O Manowar As Valiant Announce Three New Comics

Valiant Entertainment has only been publishing a very small handful of comics over the last couple of years, and was hit by the pandemic harder than most. They are now looking to ramp up their numbers a bit through 2022 with what they are calling their Year Of Valiant. And they have announced three new books, including a team book for the supernatural side of Valiant.

Book Of Shadows. Promo Art by Riccardo Latina & Nick Filardi. SHADOWMAN. PUNK MAMBO. ETERNAL WARRIOR. DOCTOR MIRAGE. And [CLASSIFIED]. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat. No one is safe as Exarch Fane has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows. From the master of horror CULLEN BUNN and rising star artist RICCARDO LATINA, BOOK OF SHADOWS is a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop Exarch Fane's wrath? The all-new team arrives this July.

There's no chance of Solar, right?

Bloodshot Unleashed. Promo Art by Jon-Davis Hunt. When living weapons break out of a top-secret facility, the nanite-infused supersoldier BLOODSHOT must journey across the United States to stop these twisted and lethal creations from unleashing more bloodshed and devastation on the neglected small towns and forgotten corners of the country. Will Bloodshot need to kill all of them… or can some of them be redeemed just like he was? From Ringo Award-nominated writer DENIZ CAMP and acclaimed artist JON DAVIS-HUNT comes BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED, the popular character's first mature readers story that truly lives up to its name. The mayhem begins this September.

X-O Manowar Unconquered. Promo Art by Liam Sharp. Aric of Dacia is X-O MANOWAR, a relentless and brave warrior torn from the past who wields the most powerful sentient armor in the universe. When X-O's latest battle brings him into uncharted cosmic territory, he encounters a powerful enemy that will rip open old wounds and force Aric into treacherous, uncertain waters. Fan-favorite co-writers BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD are joined by blockbuster artist LIAM SHARP to present X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED, a gripping sci-fi epic that embraces the beloved character's history while challenging him in a whole new way. X-O's next battle begins this November.