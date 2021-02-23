London Film And Comic Con Announces It's On For July

The London Film And Comic Con event for March 2020 went ahead, despite coronavirus fears and the odds are it was probably a superspreader event, despite all the hand sanitiser around. It was a different time. In the light of the British government promising vaccines offered to all 17-year-olds and over by the end of July, Bleeding Cool recently looked at British comic book conventions on for October and November. But yesterday, the London Film And Comic Con, from Showmaster, went a lot sooner, announcing their first returning show in July.

Yesterday, the British government announced a path out of lockdown for England. Schools reopening in March, with two people allowed to meet outside, with households mixing outside and outdoor sports facilities opening by the end of March. Shops opening in April, and restaurants and pubs allowed to serve outside, as well as gyms, spas and hairdressers, libraries, zoos, theme parks and UK-based self-catering holidays allowed. May will see larger groups meeting outdoors, museums, theatres, cinema opening, though indoor events will be at half capacity, and international travel resuming. And the 21st of June is currently tagged for the end of legal limits for social contract – and nightclubs will reopen.

And now Showmasters London Film & Comic Con will take place at Olympia London on Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th July 2021. The show states;

London Film & Comic Con and London Comic Con Winter will be going ahead after the positive news from the government today that restrictions will be lifted by end of June as long as all goes to plan on the vaccine and infection rate. This means we can now increase the build up to the events and we look forward to seeing you in July for the UK's first big event! All events will happen under strict guidelines of the government so that we are all safe and can enjoy the events together once again. All details of any event modifications or personal requirements will be outlined much closer to the event when guidance from the government will be most relevant. Stay tuned for news on guest announcements and activities, and announcements on our other great events too! So… should I go? Odds are I'll have had my first jab then, but the effectiveness may not have kicked in. It is the only comic book convention I can cycle to…