Thought Bubble, MCM And The Lakes – British Comic Cons In 2021

The British government has promised that all of its citizens 17 years and over will have been offered a coronavirus vaccine by July 31st this year. And while there is currently a 12 week ago between first and second jabs, that will likely come down after that point as well. Which is why comic book festival and conventions are kicking off in the UK from October onwards, with MCM, Thought Bubble and The Lakes amongst the first.

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival has revealed its artwork by Dave McKean to promote this year's weekend-long event, planned to take place in Kendal on the 15th to the 17th of October 2021. They will announce their first international and national guests soon as well. The Lakes is also planning a hybrid live/virtual event for those still unwilling or unable to travel. Tickets can be bought here.

Dave McKean says "The book as an unfolding path is an image I've played with a few times. But the poster for this Festival seemed to be the perfect place for it. It feels like the unfolding of individual panels, the progress of the narrative, and the huge creative advance recently of the comics medium as a whole. The character is a version of my creation Raptor, a traveller, a hunter, and someone trapped between two worlds; our reality and the imaginative world of literature and art." Raptor by Dave McKean will be published in July.

MCM London will be held at the ExCel Centre from the 22nd to the 24th of October. While MCM Birmingham will be on 13th to the 14th November. That one may bot have string a comic book attendance however, as it is the same date as Thought Bubble, being held in Harrogate. They are also showing off their artwork – and have one hell of an initial guest list as well.

Currently, that includes Zainab Akhtar, David Aja, Rafael Albuquerque, Sara Alfageeh, Marc Bernardin, Cecil Castellucci, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Sanford Greene, Charlot Kristensen, Alice Oseman, Chuck Palahniuk. Emma Ríos. Gail Simone, Scott Snyder, Hamish Steele, Babs Tarr, James Tynion IV, Jack Teagle, Ram V, G Willow Wilson and Ronald Wimberly. Tickets can be booked here. I've already lined up my AirBnB…