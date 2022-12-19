LOOK: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II

Here is a first look at the second Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, the first issue in comic book shops in time for the New Year, the 28th of December. Published by Boom and IDW, written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora, and no, we have no idea how he draws World's Finest, Once & Future and this project all at once, with colourist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.

MMPR TMNT II #1 (OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220273

(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Dan Mora

It's been six months since the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, but a new threat will force them to reunite in the crossover YOU demanded! Between an invasion from beyond, old enemies teaming up with unlikely accomplices, and a threat to the Rangers' powers themselves, will the two teams survive the onslaught, or will they need help from the most unexpected ally imaginable? Longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun) joins forces with superstar artist Dan Mora (World's Finest, Once & Future) to deliver the follow-up to the hit crossover! Collect all four connecting main covers by Dan Mora, a very special double gatefold variant, and don't miss this collector's opportunity as TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Freddie Williams II team up for a variant cover for every issue in this series! But that's not all, a Deluxe Edition will include 1 of 10 intermixed trading cards and an EXCLUSIVE print celebrating this epic crossover event! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99

MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220373

(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Dan Mora

Casey Jones finds himself at odds with his former friends… and allied with Rita Repusla and General Krang! But has his allegiance truly shifted, or is he under some kind of spell-one that the Turtles and the Rangers can break? But our heroes have a lot on their plate: not only do Zordon and Alpha face certain doom, but an invasion threatens all of New York!In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $4.99

MMPR TMNT II #3 (OF 5) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220383

(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Dan Mora

It's SHREDDER vs. RANGER X as the battle goes underway and Rita's armies are a powerful match for our de-powered heroes! Unlikely alliances and unlikely sanctuaries abound as the Rangers and Turtles, specifically Billy and Donatello, put their heads together and create a secret weapon. But the problem is… it might change them in ways they can't come back from!In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99