Ludo Lullabi launches Ghost Pepper from Image Comics in July 2025

Ludo Lullabi launches Ghost Pepper from Skybound and Image Comics in July 2025, and they are pushing it like Joe Madueira's Battle Chasers, as Lullabi drew the revival of that series….

"Skybound and Image Comics announced the all-new comic book series Ghost Pepper, from rising star creator/writer/artist/letterer Ludo Lullabi (TRANSFORMERS, Battle Chasers) and colorist Adriano Lucas (Destro). The debut issue of the exclusive new action series about forgotten heroes, cutthroat food trucks, and saving the world…again, will arrive in comic book shops on July 16, 2025. Humanity survived a monstrous extinction-level threat, but the world isn't better for everyone. Every day Loloi hits the road to deliver her delicious cooking to the masses, outsmarting her treacherous competition and staying one step ahead of the massive robots "protecting" them all. But everything changes when she serves a mysterious warrior named Ash, whose secrets might just save the world…if his superhuman strength doesn't destroy it first.

"After spending the past few years working on exciting worlds in video games and comics, I'm thrilled to finally share a universe of my own," notes Lullabi. "With Ghost Pepper, I wanted to tell a story that's both explosive and full of heart—blending the energy of creators I grew up with, like Otomo and Shirow, with more recent inspirations. Huge thanks to Skybound, Ben, Adriano, and everyone who jumped on board this new adventure. I hope you'll enjoy exploring this world as much as I've enjoyed bringing it to life."

"In addition to the main cover by Ludo Lullabi, the stacked lineup of variant covers for Ghost Pepper #1 also includes an open-to-order cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, the start of the 1:10 incentive "wanted poster" variant cover series by Kael Ngu, a 1:25 incentive variant cover by Joe Madureira, a 1:50 incentive variant cover by André Araújo & Chris O'Halloran, a 1:100 incentive variant cover by Yasmine Putri, and a blank sketch cover."