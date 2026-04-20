Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Chas! Pangburn, James Emmett, layoffs, maya lopez

Mad Cave Lays Off Editors & Marketers, Its President Tells Us Why

Mad Cave Studios lays off a number of its comic book editors and marketers, its President tells us why

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios lays off key editors and marketing staff amid industry-wide comic publisher cutbacks.

Senior staff including James Emmett, Maya Vee, and Chas! Pangburn announce departures on social media.

President Mark Urwin cites the need for company resilience and strategic investment as reasons for layoffs.

Creators and industry professionals publicly praise the contributions of affected Mad Cave Studios team members.

Today, employees at Mad Cave Studios posted on social media that they had been laid off at the comic book publisher. James Emmett, Senior Editor of Creator-Owned Projects, Maya Vee, also known as Maya Lopez, Senior Marketing Manager, and Chas! Pangburn, Senior Editor. There may be others, but these are the two who put their heads above the parapet.

James Emmett posted, "Hey folks, after nearly 4 years at Mad Cave, I was let go this morning. It was a wonderful time getting to work with an amazing list of creators. If we have worked together, please stay in touch. I am available for freelance editing and would love to work with you all in the future. I will miss the team at Mad Cave and wish them continued success. I am going to take the day and collect myself, but if you hear of any opportunities, please let me know. Keep making comics and stories. We need them now more than ever. XO." With a BFA in Communication Design – Illustration from the Pratt Institute, James previously worked at 451 Media for seven-and-a-half years, as Editor and Project Manager.

While Maya Vee, who has been with them for four-and-a-half years, posted "Hi there! Some news, but as of this morning, I am no longer with Mad Cave. I am eternally grateful for the past 4.5 years with you all, and with such an amazing team. Thank you so much for trusting me with marketing your books! It's been the time of my life to work with so many wonderful people, and I am very honored to have grown to call many of you friends. Thank you all for everything, seriously. I'm currently plotting my next moves, but in the meantime, please feel free to stay in touch! Stay cool, and don't change." With a BA in Communication and Media Studies at the University of Central Florida, Maya previously worked at the Expedian Group and as a social media specialist for Lush.

And Chas! Pangburn. who has been there for over four years as well, posted "Welp—plot twist. I'm no longer full-time with Mad Cave Studios! I'll still be doing some freelance for 'em, though. Now accepting side quests (and open to full-time roles) in editorial, writing, lettering, licensing, and franchise development. Award-winning senior comics editor/writer/letterer with ~10 years wrangling IP, building books, and getting things across the finish line. If you've got something—or know someone who does—hit me up. =)"

The news comes after Marvel Comics also made similar layoffs. I reached out to Mad Cave Studios for comment. and Mark Urwin, President of Mad Cave Studios, former Editorial Director, Consumer Products at IDW, and graduate of the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art told Bleeding Cool, "These changes were necessary to ensure the long-term health of the company, so that we can continue forward-focused, resilient, and able to invest in the areas that will sustain and grow our business. We're very thankful for the contributions of those affected by these changes, as well as the whole of the Mad Cave team."

Other comic book folk reacted to the news on social media from both James, Maya and Chas. First for James:

David Avallone‬: Sorry to hear. I hope it leads to bigger and better opportunities. With your talent and reputation, I have no doubt you'll land on your feet.

Sorry to hear. I hope it leads to bigger and better opportunities. With your talent and reputation, I have no doubt you'll land on your feet. Justin Richards‬: Whoever is lucky enough to land James will have one of the best editors in the industry on their team. I'd work with him anytime, anywhere.

Whoever is lucky enough to land James will have one of the best editors in the industry on their team. I'd work with him anytime, anywhere. ‪Ben Fisher: I am so sorry! Any time anyone in my circle mentioned you or your work it was immediately followed by "is awesome." I'll be sure to pass along anything I see.

I am so sorry! Any time anyone in my circle mentioned you or your work it was immediately followed by "is awesome." I'll be sure to pass along anything I see. ‪Louis Southard: I'm really sorry to hear this, James! You were always a great supporter and I appreciate everything you did there. I hope everything is okay.

I'm really sorry to hear this, James! You were always a great supporter and I appreciate everything you did there. I hope everything is okay. Paul Allor: James is an incredibly skilled editor and a wonderful person, and any publisher would be lucky to have him on board.

James is an incredibly skilled editor and a wonderful person, and any publisher would be lucky to have him on board. Tilly Bridges‬: oh no I'm so sorry! I hope you find another gig soon, and that we get to work together someday

oh no I'm so sorry! I hope you find another gig soon, and that we get to work together someday Bryan Rahill: Without James, our book would've never became what it did. He improved every aspect and helped me become a better writer. Any publisher worth their books would be smart to have him on their team

Without James, our book would've never became what it did. He improved every aspect and helped me become a better writer. Any publisher worth their books would be smart to have him on their team Fred Kennedy ‬: Just an incredibly talented and kind human. We will 100% work together again. It will happen.

‬: Just an incredibly talented and kind human. We will 100% work together again. It will happen. Joseph Illidge: The next publisher that hires this man will immediately LEVEL UP. Editorial Gold.

The next publisher that hires this man will immediately LEVEL UP. Editorial Gold. Gary Moloney‬: James is one of the most thoughtful and clever editors I've ever worked with. He took When the Blood has Dried under his wing and helped make what it is. An asset to any creator or publisher lucky to have him on their side. Someone who truly cares about this special medium of ours.

James is one of the most thoughtful and clever editors I've ever worked with. He took When the Blood has Dried under his wing and helped make what it is. An asset to any creator or publisher lucky to have him on their side. Someone who truly cares about this special medium of ours. ‪John Lees‬: I'm so sorry to hear this, James. Among my creator friends who have books at Mad Cave, they have all gushed about what an incredible editor you are and how collaborating with you was a highlight of doing a book at Mad Cave. It made me hope we could have a chance to work together. That may not happen at Mad Cave, but I'm hopeful it will happen somewhere else, as I'm sure an editor as widely respected as you won't be without a home base for long. Wishing you all the best for your next steps!

I'm so sorry to hear this, James. Among my creator friends who have books at Mad Cave, they have all gushed about what an incredible editor you are and how collaborating with you was a highlight of doing a book at Mad Cave. It made me hope we could have a chance to work together. That may not happen at Mad Cave, but I'm hopeful it will happen somewhere else, as I'm sure an editor as widely respected as you won't be without a home base for long. Wishing you all the best for your next steps! ‪Zac Thompson‬ : I'm so sorry to hear this, James. I'm sure you'll find a new home in no time! You've edited some of the best indies of the last 4 years.

: I'm so sorry to hear this, James. I'm sure you'll find a new home in no time! You've edited some of the best indies of the last 4 years. ‪George W. O'Connor: James is a great editor and better person. He helped turn a silly idea about vampire astronauts into more and pull out every bit and beat out of it. If you need an editor, he'll make you and your story better.

James is a great editor and better person. He helped turn a silly idea about vampire astronauts into more and pull out every bit and beat out of it. If you need an editor, he'll make you and your story better. ‪Fred Van Lente‬: That stinks, bud. You need any help or a rec or what have you, don't hesitate to reach out. Yeah, man, drop a line, let's do lunch. I am train from doing a gig in Syracuse, where it was snowing and freezing this morning! So I guess slightly better :)

That stinks, bud. You need any help or a rec or what have you, don't hesitate to reach out. Yeah, man, drop a line, let's do lunch. I am train from doing a gig in Syracuse, where it was snowing and freezing this morning! So I guess slightly better :) Alex Segura‬ : JAMES!!! Oh no. You're one of the absolute best, my friend. Please let me know if I can help with anything.

: JAMES!!! Oh no. You're one of the absolute best, my friend. Please let me know if I can help with anything. ‪Christina Harrington‬ : James is an incredible editor and would be an asset anywhere.

: James is an incredible editor and would be an asset anywhere. ‪Joe Eisma: Oh James, I'm so sorry! I've enjoyed working with you—I hope you find something new soon and we can continue to work together

As well as for Maya.

‪Fred Van Lente‬: Bummer, sorry to hear that, Maya.

Bummer, sorry to hear that, Maya. ‪Rich Douek‬ : I'm so sorry to hear it, Maya. Working with you was great… best wishes and I'm sure you will land somewhere great!

I'm so sorry to hear it, Maya. Working with you was great… best wishes and I'm sure you will land somewhere great! ‪Louis Southard: Thank you for everything you did!

Thank you for everything you did! ‪Joe Eisma‬: I'm really sorry to hear this. You are amazing and thank you for everything you did!

I'm really sorry to hear this. You are amazing and thank you for everything you did! ‪Andriy Lukin: so sorry to hear this, Maya! I hope more opportunities will come your way!

so sorry to hear this, Maya! I hope more opportunities will come your way! ‪Dave Scheidt: So sorry to hear, Maya. Sending lots of good vibes your way. This sucks

So sorry to hear, Maya. Sending lots of good vibes your way. This sucks ‪Amy Chase‬: Maya, I am so sorry! Thank you for all the amazing work you did for Abuzz and so many other fabulous titles. You are a joy and I hope you land on your feet.

Maya, I am so sorry! Thank you for all the amazing work you did for Abuzz and so many other fabulous titles. You are a joy and I hope you land on your feet. ‪Christina Harrington‬: That place isn't going to be the same without you!! This is awful!

That place isn't going to be the same without you!! This is awful! ‪Cara O'Neil: We are really going to miss you, and that's an understatement. You are amazing. If I can help with anything, I am ready and inboxes open.

We are really going to miss you, and that's an understatement. You are amazing. If I can help with anything, I am ready and inboxes open. ‪Daniel Kalban‬ : oh no! Im so sorry!

oh no! Im so sorry! ‪Lauren Hitzhusen: Working with you was the absolute best. I am always a phone call away.

Working with you was the absolute best. I am always a phone call away. Anton Kromoff: Oh Maya, I am so sorry. Working with you has always been a delight!

Oh Maya, I am so sorry. Working with you has always been a delight! ‪Jordan Thomas‬ : So sorry to see this, Maya. Hope you find something cool.

: So sorry to see this, Maya. Hope you find something cool. ‪Jennie Wood‬: Maya – you have been one of the most amazing people I've ever worked with. I'm so sorry. Thinking of you and sending love. Can't wait to see what you do next!

Maya – you have been one of the most amazing people I've ever worked with. I'm so sorry. Thinking of you and sending love. Can't wait to see what you do next! ‪Gary Moloney: Maya! I'm so sorry to hear this. You're an absolute star in this business and a wonderful friend.

And for Chas:

‪Lan Pitts: The recent layoffs at Mad Cave have been really hard to process. It's a place that felt like home to me for the past three years while we worked to get Beat Every 1-Up off the ground. Chas was one of the few editors I've ever truly connected with beyond just the work.

The recent layoffs at Mad Cave have been really hard to process. It's a place that felt like home to me for the past three years while we worked to get Beat Every 1-Up off the ground. Chas was one of the few editors I've ever truly connected with beyond just the work. Anna Everts: When I was still a newcomer in the world of comics he made me feel so welcome. He always believed in me, even when a pitch got rejected and was always in my corner. Really sad to hear this :(

When I was still a newcomer in the world of comics he made me feel so welcome. He always believed in me, even when a pitch got rejected and was always in my corner. Really sad to hear this :( ‪Louis Southard: Chas was my first licensed IP editor and was instrumental in helping me with the Flash Gordon gig. He's one heck of a guy and great at his job. I'm really sorry to see this. Much love to everyone affected by this.

Chas was my first licensed IP editor and was instrumental in helping me with the Flash Gordon gig. He's one heck of a guy and great at his job. I'm really sorry to see this. Much love to everyone affected by this. Paulina Ganucheau: Chas is one of my all time fav editors. This hurts so much. I hope he's okay.

Chas is one of my all time fav editors. This hurts so much. I hope he's okay. Travis Hymel: I'm sorry to hear that, Chas. Even though it was only a short story, I'm glad we got to work together. I know you're still freelancing for MC, but best of luck to you to you in finding a new role!

I'm sorry to hear that, Chas. Even though it was only a short story, I'm glad we got to work together. I know you're still freelancing for MC, but best of luck to you to you in finding a new role! Christina Harrington: So much of what you did at Mad Cave put them on the map. I'm so sorry this happened, we are going to miss you so much.

Mad Cave Studios, founded by Laura Chacón in 2014, with Mark London as its CEO and Chief Creative Officer, publishes a wide array of comics and graphic novels, including the Maverick YA graphic novel line, the kids publisher Papercutz, manga publisher Nakama Press and more recently, Joe Quesada's Amazing Comics (although I am not sure where that has gone.). Notable licenses include The Last Starfighter. Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Defenders of the Earth, Speed Racer, Gatchaman, and more. More recently, the publisher has found new success with its creator-owned line, incluiding Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre and Is Ted OK?

Bleeding Cool wishes the best for those affected. We have linked to their LinkedIn pages in the first paragraph, in case you have any opprtunities to suggest.

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