Magic: The Gathering #15 Preview: Planeswalking Not What it Used to Be

What good is a Planeswalker who can't Planeswalk? Find out in this preview of Magic: The Gathering #15, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #15

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220691

APR220692 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #15 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – $4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

The newly-revealed spectral planeswalker brings newfound ramifications for our trio, as well as knowledge of the extraplanar peril and political conflict unfolding in Ravnica. With a powerful planeswalker with grand ambitions revealed as the puppet master behind it all, what are Chandra, Niko, and Garruk going to do about it?

In Shops: 6/1/2022

SRP: $4.99

