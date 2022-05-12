Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #2 Preview: Hidden No More?!

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released an early preview of Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #2. That's right, Rich Johnston didn't have to hack this one of ComiXology then post it before we could get to us, literally taking food off our table, Rich, you heartless sonuva… Ahem… The press release claims that "A Mysterious Secret Hidden for Decades is Revealed" in the issue, though frankly we feel they probably should have waited until the last issue for the search for the titular hidden planeswalker to conclude. What are they going to do for the rest of the four-issue mini-series now?! Maybe they'll play a stupid card game.

From the press release:

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and in partnership with Wizards of the Coast LLC, announced today a first look at MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2, the next issue in a brand new four-issue comic book series from comic book and screenwriter Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy), artists Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse) and French Carlomagno (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), colorist Francesco Segala (All-New Firefly) with Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, about the deadly Liliana Vess and the hidden planeswalker she discovers who will change the fate of the entire multiverse forever, available in May 2022. Liliana's hunt for the mysterious planeswalker begins! She races to the legendary hero's home plane, determined to find her before the Master of Metal twists her unique powers to his terrible purposes. But this dangerous new plane holds secrets of its own, and eyes frozen shut will open for the first time in fifty years… MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 features main cover art by acclaimed artist Karen S. Darboe (Noir is the New Black) as well as a set of connecting variant cover art by award-winning illustrator Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers), and variant covers by star artists Valentina Remenar (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra), and Yanick Paquette (Wonder Woman) with Mat Lopes.

Check out the preview below.

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR A DARBOE

MAR220834

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

Liliana's hunt for the mysterious planeswalker begins! She races to the legendary hero's home plane, determined to find her before the Master of Metal twists her unique powers to his terrible purposes. But this dangerous new plane holds secrets of its own, and eyes frozen shut will open for the first time in fifty years…

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99