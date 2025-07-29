Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: indie Comics, manga, Manga Mavericks, Path From Tanuki Temple, Pipe Machine, san diego comic con, SDCC 2025

Manga Mavericks Books Announces 2 New Indie Manga Series for 2026

Manga Mavericks announced at San Diego Comic-Con that they will publish two new indie manga, Pipe Machien and Path from Tanuki Temple, in 2026.

Article Summary Manga Mavericks announces two new indie manga series for North America, debuting in 2026.

Pipe Machine by Takuji Umihara brings a bizarre, time-travel adventure with its English debut.

Path from Tanuki Temple offers a full-color magical tanuki tale by Shinkuro Koma for all ages.

Print and digital pre-orders are live, with early access for Manga Mavericks Substack subscribers.

Manga Mavericks, the new manga publisher serving North America, announced two newly licensed indie manga titles during its panel at Comic Con International that will be added to its print and digital catalog in early 2026. These titles will also be made available early to paid subscribers of the Manga Mavericks Substack newsletter.

Manga Mavericks 2026 New Additions

PIPE MACHINE, VOLUME 1

By Takuji Umihara ·

Print SRP: $14.99 / Digital SRP: $6.99 ·

160 pages · ISBN: 9781968054236 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available March 2026

Saburo is a normal kid—or at least he tries to be, but the bizarre finds its way to him with alarming precision. First, a weirdo with a samurai haircut clad in just undies is hanging around his town, then his Grandfather builds an honest-to-god time machine that looks like a giant metal smoking pipe. A quick test of the pipe time machine flings the poor boy into the outer realms of space where robots, space captains, and a girl who looks very similar to a friend at home await him. Keep all limbs in the pipe and prepare for a funny, fast-paced, and very bizarre adventure in the Pipe Machine!

Pipe Machine is an ongoing indie series that is currently 6 volumes in Japan, which will be collected into 5 volumes at A5 (5.83" x 8.27") size by Manga Mavericks Books. Creator Takuji Umihara provided the following message to share with Comic Con International attendees: "I drew this work both as a study and a means to relive what had excited me about Osamu Tezuka's works as a child. It was at first a means to an end of becoming a pro mangaka, but now the story has grasped me and I can't let it go. Now, Varun Gupta [Manga Mavericks CEO] and Manga Mavericks are going to produce an English version. I really can't express anything but gratitude to them, and I hope that even just a little, American readers enjoy this work."

Vol. 1 Print Pre-order:

https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/pipe-machine-volume-1-2

Vol. 1 Digital Pre-order:

https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/pipe-machine-volume-1-2-digital

PATH FROM TANUKI TEMPLE, VOLUME 1

By Shinkuro Koma · Print SRP: $19.99 / Digital SRP: $9.99 · 136 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054168 · For Readers All-Ages ·

Available April 2026

In Kinuta Village, it's the princess who's the hero!

Tanuki are magical creatures that are able to take the shape of humans. In a hidden village of tanuki, tucked away from mankind, lives Princess Kikyo. Bored with her leisurely days in the lap of luxury, she takes her yearning for adventure on the road with a dancer named Yugao. However, the human world isn't all sunshine and rainbows, and Kikyo is going to need more than her wits and scrappiness to survive!

Path From Tanuki Temple is an ongoing full-color 6-volume series in Japan, which will be collected into 3 volumes at B5 (6.9" x 9.8") size by Manga Mavericks Books. Creator Shinkuro Koma provided the following message to share with Comic Con International attendees: "Greetings to you all attending Comic Con. I'm Shinkuro Koma. I can't express in words how happy I am that Manga Mavericks is going to publish my work "Path From Tanuki Temple" in English. There aren't many full-color hand-drawn manga out there, and I don't know how it'll compare to digital manga, as there might be some rough spots. However, I hope you'll enjoy the strength and warmth that one can only get from drawing the old-fashioned way. I hope English readers will enjoy and come to love this series."

Vol. 1 Print Pre-order:

https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/path-from-tanuki-temple-volume-1b

Vol. 1 Digital Pre-order:

https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/path-from-tanuki-temple-volume-1-digital

