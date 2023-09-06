Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dragon con, mark brooks

Did You Hand in Mark Brooks' Portfolio at Dragon Con? He Says Thanks

Mark Brooks posts "You don't know true panic until you leave your portfolio full of original artwork in a downtown hotel elevator"

Mark Brooks posts to TwitterX, "You don't know true panic until you leave your portfolio full of original artwork in a downtown hotel elevator during Dragon Con and not realize it until the next morning (16 hours later). Huge thanks to the stranger that found it and turned it into security… I'd like to find the person that found my black portfolio in the Weston Peachtree Plaza hotel elevator Saturday evening around 5pm during Dragon Con and turning it in so I can offer them a reward. Leaving out a crucial detail so I can confirm them. Please share!"

Will do, Mark! Dragon Con which has been running since 1987, takes place annually over the Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, Georgia and encompasses five hotels in the Peachtree Center neighborhood of downtown Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park. It focuses on running thousands of hours of programming for fans of science fiction, fantasy, comic books, and other elements of fan culture. Owned and operated by a private for-profit corporation, with the help of a 1,500-member volunteer staff. Dragon Con took place this past weekend from the 31st of August to the 4th of September.

Mark Brooks' first published work was in 10th Muse, written by Marv Wolfman for Image Comics, in which he penciled the Atlas back-up stories in 2001. His first cover art was a variant for the Atlas #1 one-shot for Avatar Press. His other early work includes Transformers: More Than Meet the Eyes for Dreamwave Productions, G.I Joe vs. the Transformers for Devil's Due Publishing, and Ultraman Tiga for Dark Horse Comics.[citation needed]

Mark Brooks' first published work was in 10th Muse, written by Marv Wolfman for Image Comics, and his first cover work was for the Atlas #1 one-shot for Bleeding Cool's own publisher Avatar Press, and has been working for Marvel Comics since 2004 on Spider-Man, Cable & Deadpool, Amazing Fantasy, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more. He also drew the five-issue Han Solo miniseries, before becoming a primarily cover artist for Marvel. And right now he is very very happy, and if you handed in his portfolio, wants to make you happy too!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!