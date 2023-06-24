Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Netflix | Tagged: big game, Mark Millar, millarworld, pepe larraz

Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next

Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz look to be killing off Batman as they did with Green Lanetrn in Big Game #1 from Image Comics and Netflix.

As Image Comics approached an FOC date for Big Game, the new Millarworld crossover series by Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz published by Image Comics and owned by Netflix, they have released a reading order for all of the Millarworld. Except there are few interesting commissions. The first is The Unfunnies, one of the first Millarworld titles, but which seems to have been disowned by writer Mark Millar and artist Anthony Williams in subsequent years for unknown reasons. The second is War Heroes, which only saw a couple of issues published, drawn by Tony Harris, which then went into limbo. And the third, more surprisingly, is the original Nemesis by Millar and Steve McNiven, of which Nemesis was a partial sequel (though mostly to Wanted). Looks like it was a reboot after all and the original Nemesis has been dropped down the same memory hole as Unfunnies and War Heroes… how curious.

But we do get a preview of Pepe Larraz's art on Big Game, as glorious as it was on House Of X and is on X-Men. In the original Wanted with JG Jones, we saw that the super-villains who won, and made the work forget all about superheroes, kept Supeman's cape as a trophy, and at the end of Nemesis Reloaded, it was still up there twenty years later. Well in Big Game #1 we go back to those earlier battles from Wanted. Such as taking down Batman…

I mean, yes, it's definitely Batman. But that's not all.

B

Because they also got Green Lantern as well.

Or his skull at least…

And basically, that's what the new Nemesis is going to do to the rest of Millarworld. Say, I wonder if the big bad is going to be revealed to be Moe The Crow?

BIG GAME #1 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230009

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

MINISERIES PREMIERE The comics event of the summer is here! Okay, this is so top secret we can't even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023-and it's NOT what you're expecting. Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes, it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, NEMESIS, THE MAGIC ORDER, and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: $4.99

BIG GAME #2 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN230298

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

It's Nemesis versus the Ambassadors, the Night Club, the Magic Order, Kingsman, and every single Millarworld creation you have ever known and loved over the years. This book is a BLOODBATH drawn by the biggest artist working in comics right now that continues the comic book event of 2023 with over twenty Millarworld franchises SMASHED together.In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $4.99

BIG GAME #3 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

JUL230462

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Nemesis is murdering his way through all your favorite Millarworld characters. The Chrononauts are down, but now Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl, and Huck are in his sights. Will the Kingsman spy organization be able to stop him before he follows through on his master's wishes to wipe every single super off the face of the Earth?In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!