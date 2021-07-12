Mark Millar, Netflix to Publish King of Spies OGN at Image

Mark Millar's latest collaboration with Netlflix is King of Spies, for which Millar will team with an unnamed superstar comic book artist to publish an original graphic novel at Image. The news was revealed in a press release sent to various outlets but not this one, possibly because Millar was hoping to deliver it personally to Rich Johnston when he moves from his native Scotland to Johnston's hometown of Surrey. In any case, we did manage to obtain this description of the project from sexy Dora the Explorer advocacy website The Hollywood Reporter:

In King of Spies, Britain's greatest secret agent faces his deadliest enemy yet – his own mortality. Diagnosed with a brain tumour and six months to live, the retired Sir Roland King looks around at the world he's saved so many times and feels he can't leave us in such a mess. There's greed and corruption at every level, untouchable despots he was forbidden to go near and a system he just doesn't believe in any more. He wants to use his remaining time to make a difference with his particular set of skills, and repair the damage he did in his private life at the same time. The most dangerous man in the world has gone rogue and he knows where all the bodies are buried. Now it's time to go after the REAL monsters…

Additionally, Millar spoke about the project and his plans to reveal the secret artist behind it.

"We've bin quietly workin' oan this fur a tae o' years in-house 'n' wur a' buzzing aboot it," said Millar in the press release quote given to multiple outlets. "Th' spy world wis braw tae us wi' Kingsman 'n' a return tae th' genre hud tae be something special. This is that project. Ah loue stories aboot an auld gun-fighter back fur yin lest jab 'n' this is th' granddaddy o' thaim a'. It's sae incredibly violent 'n' emotional, bit pure fin tae. Ah can't hauld yer horses fur fowk tae see it 'n' wanted tae share a tae o' th' images we've bin putting th'gither fur th' comic-book side o' th' project."

"Thae aren't fae th' artist we efter chose fur th' book, bit they're sae guid we wanted ye tae see thaim," continued Millar. "Th' foremaist is by th' amazing Ozgur Yildirim, wham I'm an enormous fan o', 'n' th' seicont is by MarK Chiarello, who's an absolute genius. Mark wis DC's art guider 'til gey recently 'n' ah loue this auld schuil spy paperback vibe he's brought tae this. Wur pure, pure excited aboot this 'n' wull release th' name o' th' stellar comic-book artist we've hired a bawherr doon th' line."

Below, see art by Yildirim and Chiarello, who are not the superstar artist teased by Millar. That person will be revealed by Millar at a later date, possibly via globe-trotting scavenger hunt. There is no release date yet for King of Spies.