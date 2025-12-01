Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Black Cat ThunderCats, Cammy, frank cho, mary marvel, poison ivy, power girl, Rogue, she-hulk, storm, supergirl, the boys, transformers, wolverine, zatanna

Frank Cho Outrage With Rogue, ThunderCats, Power Girl And Poison Ivy

Article Summary Frank Cho continues his "Outrage" sketch cover series, satirizing comic book sexuality and fandom tropes.

Characters featured include Rogue, Power Girl, ThunderCats, Poison Ivy, and many iconic superheroes.

Cho auctions these collectible covers, often earning mid-four-figure sums for each original artwork.

The popularity of Frank Cho's covers means he could easily earn a six-figure annual income from sketch covers alone.

When Frank Cho goes to comic conventions, he creates a number of original sketch covers on comic books with blank covers. And using superhero characters in a fashion that recalls his comic strip style of Liberty Meadows. Originally dubbed the 'Outrage' covers after a specific reuse of Spider-Gwen that incensed the original creators of the character, it doesn't seem to have stopped him, and he has continued with a focus on satirical concepts of sexuality expressed in comic book covers and the consumption of wheat cakes. Basically, he's doing the superhero comic book version of seaside postcards. Even more so, he has now started auctioning them off and has been getting mid-four-figure sums for some of them. Here are some examples from this year, along with the final sale prices or the current high bid. Oh, yes, and then he compiles examples of these and many more, and sells them as bound books, which are also sold at comic conventions and online. And yes, that basically means that if he draws one a day, he can earn a mid-six-figure salary a year through this alone, plus the collected books… no wonder he's not drawing Aquaman monthly. Or even semi-monthly.

