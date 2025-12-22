Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears' Monsters: Midknight Man in Keenspot March 2026 Solicits

Mark Spears' Monsters: Midknight Man #1 in Keenspot's Full March 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Mark Spears debuts Monsters: Midknight Man #1 as a new one-shot set in the Monsters Universe this March.

Mark Spears' Monsters #9 continues the saga with Mad Hatter's twisted plans and huge story revelations.

Exciting Keenspot March 2026 titles include Club Zodiac #2, Skyclad #2, and Otter Squad #2.

Pecos Bill & the Guns of Oz #3 wraps up with a bold, explosive finale praised for its fun and fearless style.

Mark Spears is launching a new Mark Spears' Monsters one-shot with Midnight Man, part of Keenspot's March 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the regular Mark Spears' Monsters #9. Here the full solicits…

MARK SPEARS MIDNIGHT MAN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

A brand-new one-shot from Mark Spears, set in the record-breaking Mark Spears Monsters Universe, introduces the origin of an all-new superhero: MidKnight Man. Who is he? Where did he come from? And how does he fit into a world overrun by monsters and madness? All will be revealed in this standalone origin story that launches a bold new hero into the Monsters Universe. Every legend has a beginning. This one begins at midnight. $5.99 3/25/2026

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #9

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Continuing the epic saga from one of the highest-selling indie comic book issues ever, written and drawn by superstar Mark Spears! Mad Hatter's sinister plan is finally revealed, and the consequences of his actions hit harder than anyone could have imagined. If you thought the shocking twist in issue #8 changed everything… issue #9 takes the story into even darker territory with revelations that will leave readers stunned. Nothing will be the same after this senses-shattering first chapter of "Unholy Ground." $5.99 3/4/2026

CLUB ZODIAC #2

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Phineas Conrad, Maritza Gomez Coppe, Fanny Arteaga (CA) Phineas Conrad

Acclaimed creator Kayden Phoenix, visionary behind the groundbreaking Latina superhero universe (A LA BRAVA), continues her bold new all-ages saga of myth, magic, and destiny! In this chapter, identical sisters North, Dips, and Sept continue their mission to find Hecate and stop Medusa's uprising before it engulfs the kingdom of Illust. $5.99 3/18/2026

SKYCLAD #2 CVR A MICHAL DUTKIEWICZ FAMILIAR FRENZY (MR)

(W) David Campiti, Mary Anne Evans (A/CA) Michal Dutkiewicz

Willow's midnight bath becomes a confessional as she digs deeper into the centuries between her New England "witch" trial and her seduction into Panacea's mysterious world. From burning pyres to marble palaces, gaslit streets to hidden covens, she revisits the magic, passion, and betrayals that shaped her power — and the wounds that never healed. With her sharp-tongued familiar Eddie pressing for answers, Willow edges toward the one buried truth she's never dared to confront… one that could upend her coven, her club, and the life she's fought to build. $5.99 3/11/2026

OTTER SQUAD #2 CVR A MATT RODGERS

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

ALL HAIL HIGH LORD ODEK SEM! While infiltrating the L.E.E.C.H. headquarters of Cozeltéz, the Otter Squad is ambushed by a bloodthirsty enemy, High Lord Odek Sem. Meanwhile, Silverdome, the newly crowned king of L.E.E.C.H., ushers the cult into its next phase — global domination. Inspired by the long-running rivalry between G.I.Joe and Cobra, the clash between the Otter Squad and L.E.E.C.H. is boiling — and ready to blow! $5.99 3/18/2026

PECOS BILL & THE GUNS OF OZ #3 CVR A PUIS CALZADA (MR)

(W) J Hammond (A) Erick Marshall (CA) Puis Calzada

The gang's all here! Saddle up with Pecos Bill and the crew in the explosive finale to Pecos Bill and the Guns of Oz. Watch Bill walk into the sunset with a bang! "It's nice to be reminded just how fun and fearless comics can be. Judging by the issues I've read so far, Hammond is clearly crazier'n an outhouse rat, and Marshall is conjuring visuals to match. These boys are swingin' for the fences, and the experience is bold and refreshing." -Colonel Tony Moore (The Walking Dead, Fear Agent, Deadpool) $5.99 3/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!