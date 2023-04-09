Mark Stafford's Comic Book Art Exhibition at London's Bookery Gallerie Mark Stafford's comic book exhibition, All About The Ink launched in London this weekend. And the great and the good came out to celebrate.

Last night saw the great and good of London comic book society mix with the older bohemia London from the supper clubs of the seventies, check by jowl for Mark Stafford's comic book exhibition, All About The Ink. The gallery looks more like an old bookshop, with pieces of art peeking out between shelves of second-hand books, as well as various musical instruments littering the place, from a couple of pianos and a bevvy of guitars up and down the staircase within.

Everyone from New York Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski to Spanish artist Oscar Zarate to comic creators such as David Hine, Jason Atomic, Sarah Gordon and Chris Geary, were joined by Paul Gravett, Gosh Comics, the Cartoon Museum, Kirk cosplayers and more, filling the corridors, staircases, nooks and crannies that make up the Bookery Gallerie. The venue also brought out creatives and culture warriors from a different time as old bohemia joined the crowd for a few drinks and a bit of a sing-song.

It is a remarkable location for any exhibition, that it was for the comic book work of Mark Stafford and comic book creators of his choice, including Rachael Ball, Hunt Emerson, Lucy Sullivan, Bryan Talbot, Krent Able, Ed Pinsent, Sarah Gordon, John Paul Milne, Rob Davis, Jason Atomic, Sean Azzopardi, Oscar Zarate, Fraser Geesin, Kate Charlesworth, Shaky Kane, David Hine, Douglas Noble, Julian Hanshaw, and Jenny Robins.

We did a bit of a walk around, and well as took some photos for the gallery. All About The Ink will be on display at the Bookery Gallery north of Marylebone until the beginning of May. I'll be back for the end event, and possibly at some point in the middle, it is a really rather wonderful little nook. And by the red spots that started showing up on some of the pages last night, attracting quite a buying public too.