Marvel Comics Artist Jacopo Camagni Died This Morning At The Age Of 48

Marvel Comics artist Jacopo Camagni, known for Vision And Scarlet Witch, Generation X-23 and Nomen Omen died this morning at the age of 48

Jacopo Camagni, the Italian comic book artist best known in the USA for his work for both Marvel Comics and Image Comics, passed away this morning, after complications during heart surgery. He was only 48 years old.

Camagni began his career in comics and illustration almost three decades ago, in 1998, when he drew an original graphic novel dedicated to Lupin the Third under the supervision of the character's creator, the late Monkey Punch. His international breakthrough came in the late 2000s when he participated in, and won, Marvel's ChesterQuest talent search in 2008, run by then-Talent Co-ordinator, now Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski, at New York Comic Con. This led to a long and prolific association with Marvel starting in 2009, with work on a variety of Marvel Comics titles such as Hawkeye, Longshot, S.W.O.R.D., Captain Marvel, X-Men: Red, Uncanny X-Men, The Vision And Scarlet Witch, Star Wars, Deadpool, Deadpool The Duck and most recently the Shadows Of Tomorrow X-Men title which launched last month, Generation X-23 written by Jody Houser.

Jacopo Camagni also co-created the urban fantasy comic book series Nomen Omen with writer Marco B. Bucci as part of the studio they founded together, Studio Droni, published in the US by Image Comics from 2019 to 2021, followed by Arcadia, with a new edition out last year, as well as copious work for Italian publishers like Panini Comics and Sergio Bonelli Editore such a a comic book about Groucho Marx in 2017, and in 2022, the horror miniseries Simulacri. As an openly gay creator he also contributed to a number of Pride publications and promotions, especially in the American comic book industry. I have heard today from friends and colleagues of his, who have been crushed by the traguic news, and extend our condolences and sympathies at this horrible time.

