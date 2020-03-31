Marvel Comics Pulls All Digital Comics This Week As Well As Print

Marvel Comics has just confirmed that, as well as not having any new print comic book titles in stores this week, they will also not be distributing any of them digitally. Whether via the Marvel App, ComiXology or Kindle, though the wording indicated that they may continue with digital editions of collected editions. This matches the decision made by most other major comic book publishers including DC Comics. This represents a unified response to the direct market of comic book shops from comic book publishers, Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, issued the following statement to retailers and to press.

To all our partners in the retailer community,

Thank you for all your notes, discussions, and the absolute resolve we have heard and seen from you over the past weeks. This situation has been challenging for everyone, and the safety and well-being of you, your families, and your communities continue to be at the front of our minds.

As you know, unfortunately there will not be any new print titles available at your shops this week. Marvel will also not be releasing any new comic book titles digitally on April 1. This is a fluid situation with details changing every day, so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate our way through this. As soon as more information is available, we will outline our longer-term plans and opportunities to support you and the industry.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please continue to reach out and share your feedback. Revised release dates for our April 1 titles will be shared in the coming weeks.

Please stay safe and well.

Dan Buckley

President, Marvel Entertainment

You can keep up with all of Bleeding Cool's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic impact on the comic book industry with this tag.