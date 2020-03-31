DC Comics Confirms All Digital Comics Available Tomorrow

DC Comics' Director, Publicity (Publishing) Michael Shelling has announced the new listing of DC Comics titles that will be available digitally this Wednesday. As reported previously by Bleeding Cool, they are no longer to be publishing the direct-market aimed monthly titles planned for April 1st, including the much anticipated Batman #92. Instead those titles will be rescheduled on April 29th. Other DC Comics sources have informed me that this will be the pattern going forward while distributors and comic stores are in lockdown and print distribution is absent or reduced, with a four-week delay on digital editions of the comic books in question.

Instead, DC Comics will be offering their digital-first titles such as Gen:Lock, Teen Titans Go and Batman Adventures, and collections such as the new Freedom Fighters trade or Transmetropolitan Book 3. The list of collections that will be made available is different to those currently listed on ComiXology. And DC Comics is, as is standard, making select classic back issues available digitally for the first time, including Eclipso #3 and Wanted: The World's Most Dangerous Villains #9. Listings offered for the following week still has the full normal titles, but that is likely to be changed as well. So here is the current planned digital distribution list for Wednesday, April 1st from DC Comics, via ComiXology, the DC App and Kindle, courtesy of DC Comics. Though do, please, bear in mind that this may again change before tomorrow.

DC Comics Digital for April 1st

1st Issue Special #8

Batman: The Adventures Continue #1

Detective Comics #356

Doorway To Nightmare #5

Eclipso #3

Freedom Fighters: Rise Of A Nation

gen:Lock #14

Justice League Of America; Celebration Of 60 Years

Super Friends #4

Teen Titans Go! To Camp #6

The Spectre #4

Transmetropolitan Book Three

Wanted: The World's Most Dangerous Villains #9

Weird Mystery Tales #1

Wonder Woman Vol 2: Love Is A Battlefield

