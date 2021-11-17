Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicits – Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics October 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now and run a bolt of electricity from tip to toe… more as we have it!

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1

TBA

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW Superstar writer Joe Kelly just finished taking Peter Parker on the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping adventure in Spider-Man history in NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN! And he's only just getting started… Spinning out of NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN this February comes SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN! Written by Kelly and featuring the distinctive and dynamic talents of artist Gerardo Sandoval, this all-new limited series will feature Spider-Man like you've never seen him… Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he's ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a savage beast! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same!

SECRET X-MEN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THESE AREN'T THE X-MEN YOU KNOW … BUT THEY ARE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

Sunspot. Cannonball. Marrow. Boom-Boom. Tempo. Forge. Banshee. Strong Guy. Armor. Earlier this year, these X-Men characters were choices in the mega popular X-Men Vote! While they ultimately weren't chosen as the final member of the Krakoan Age's first team of X-Men, the vote took social media by storm with passionate fans campaigning fiercely for their favorites. And this February, fans can relive the excitement of this pivotal moment in X-Men history by seeing their chosen candidates in action in SECRET X-MEN #1! This special one-shot written by Excalibur and X of Swords scribe Tini Howard and drawn by Daredevil artist Francesco Mobili will bring all nine of these mutant heroes together for a secret mission to the stars! When the Shi'ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball will lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a dangerous mission to save a figure of paramount importance—the daughter of Professor X and empress of the Shi'ar: Xandra!

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The five-issue limited series will see the legendary mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel's most fascinating mystical mythologies. Fans can expect an epic hero's journey in true Marvel fashion as this mysterious character unlocks long-hidden secrets behind the history of his ancient powers and confronts a threat that only he has the ability to defeat!

After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON, Danny Rand believes he's seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K'un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister? Fans will have to wait until the first issue to discover his identity but they can see him now on the stunning cover for IRON FIST #1 showcasing a brand-new costume design by superstar artist Jim Cheung!

THE X-CELLENT #1

Peter Milligan, Michael and Laura Allred

Back in the 2000s, X-STATIX stunned readers with its unique spin on Marvel super heroics and off-beat characters. Now, this hit series is back along with the original creative team for more comic book brilliance overflowing with wit, charm, and high-octane thrills! Get ready for more adventures of X-STATIX starring your favorite heroes from the classic series along with a brand-new team of rivals that will take this one-of-a-kind series to a fresh and exciting new future! They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot — all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they're old news now, because there's a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Meet…THE X-CELLENT!

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by KAEL NGU

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out!

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, NATACHA BUSTOS, VICTOR LAVALLE, J. HOLTHAM, MARIA FRÖLICH, AND MORE!

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS, MARIA FRÖLICH, AND MORE!

Cover by CHRISCROSS

On Sale 2/16

Spotlighting Marvel's Black heroes, MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 will showcase extraordinary stories brought to life by an all-star lineup of creators. Don't miss the latest one-shot in this groundbreaking series committed to elevating the cultural richness of Marvel Comics and uplifting new voices in the comic book industry!

Marvel's Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you've never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel's Black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage's 50th Anniversary! All brought to the page by an incredible lineup of new and established artists.

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by JODI NISHIJIMA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 2/9

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves!

The saga continues in February as X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3-4 present lost missions of the man called Logan! Wolverine's time-shredding adventure sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED! While Logan fights his way through the past, who will protect the present? X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 will star the "Wolverine family" as Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Daken, and Scout enter the fray as the dark side of Wolverine's time-traveling mission comes into focus. And in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4, the chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind's ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier's dream? Readers, prepare for a major turning point in the X-Men mythos!

On Sale 2/2

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/8

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/23

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

AVENGERS #53

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist/Cover: JAVIER GARRÓN

Release Date: Februray 2022

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN!

The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.

DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 3)

ANTHONY PIPER (W) ZÉ CARLOS (A)

Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ• The events of DEVIL'S REIGN #1-2 have put Spidey in an awful position.

As if that weren't enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he's badder than his dad, Kingpin, ever was

X-MEN #8

Gerry Duggan and Javier Pina

The main X-Men book sees Marvel's mutants take a break from engaging in nonstop orgies and getting high off high-tech Krakoan plant drugs to do some good in the world, tackling world-threatening villains for the good of the entire planet. Which seems like a shame, because with all of M.O.D.O.K.'s scientific knowledge, he could probably help the mutants invent some wicked sex toys if only they could learn to work together.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE EDGE OF DESTRUCTION!

From Hero of Hetzal to…murderer? Can Keeve Trennis stop Marshal Avar Kriss from making a fatal mistake?

Death and danger await the Starlight Jedi as they finally close in on their enemy.

Tying directly into Claudia Gray's Star Wars: The Fallen Star, phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic enters its cataclysmic final wave of stories. Everything is about to change.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

EVERYTHING CHANGES!

Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic reaches its galaxy-shaking conclusion.

Only one person can save the Jedi from the mysterious monsters that stalk Starlight Beacon.

Who will live and who will die?

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #2 (OF 2)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by RYAN BROWN

ACT TWO: Marchion. The Wreckage. The Hunt. The Storm.

In which the Eye of the Nihil exults after a job well done.

In which Marchion Ro reveals the source of the Jedi's greatest fear.

In which the future of the Nihil is revealed.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5 (OF 5)

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

It all comes crashing together in this finale as Emerick and Sian come face to face with mystery they've been hunting.

Who will survive?

Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic culminates in this crashing conclusion.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by E.M. GIST

YOUR TICKET TO THE HOTTEST RIDE IN THE GALAXY!

The Halcyon comes under fire from pirates – with little chance of escape!

Who is the mysterious Resistance spy on board that may lead to the fiery end of the ship's 275-year run?

And find out how, years earlier, bounty hunter AURRA SING and a mysterious partner gambled with their lives during the galactic starcruiser's era as a flying casino!

STAR WARS #21

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS & MARCO CASTIELLO

Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER!

After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON'S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN'S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer.

Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA'S notice.

But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE ASSASSINS!

QI'RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins.

But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala!

Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?



CARNAGE FOREVER #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, RAM V, TY TEMPLETON

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR, TY TEMPLETON, AND MORE!

Cover by KENDRICK LIM

It's been 30 years since Carnage slashed his way into the Marvel Universe and went on to become one of the most terrifying villains in comic book history. This February, Marvel is proud to celebrate this bloodthirsty icon in a special one-shot titled CARNAGE FOREVER. Featuring stories by an all-star assembly of creators including Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Ram V, Ty Templeton, and Edgar Salazar, this one-shot will be packed with violent stories from everyone's favorite symbiote serial killer's notorious past, present, and future!

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFFREY "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel sentai spectacular comes to a climactic finish! With one of their own controlled by the enemy and the Red Skull imbued with energy of the infinite, the Iron Avengers must assemble one last time or all will be lost!

AVENGERS TECH-ON is an action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

32 PGS./Rated

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3 (of 4)

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A)

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Natacha Bustos

It's time for T'Challa to claim his throne.

T'Challa's adopted brother, Hunter, has taken control of the Hatut Zeraze and is using his secret police force to keep T'Challa in exile. If T'Challa doesn't come home, he can't continue his plan to open Wakanda, which Hunter blames for their father's death. But T'Challa now knows just how much the rest of the world needs them — and just what kind of king he wants to be. Follow the new origin story by New York Times best-selling author Tochi Onyebuchi and artist Fran Galán.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • CARLOS PACHECO (A/C)

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FIFTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING —

AND IT ALL KICKS OFF HERE!

In a time before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires. Before the emergence of Galactus. Before the birth of Asgard.

There was the First War. The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse.

Today, it is reignited. This is the Day of Reckoning.

And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth, the Fantastic Four and the mind of Mister Fantastic.

Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer and everyone in the whole damn Marvel Universe.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

THE RECKONING WAR!

The opening shot of the Reckoning War has left the Earth in complete and utter chaos.

And it turns out that we are not alone. The entire universe is on fire.

The enemy has had eons to prepare for this attack – Reed Richards has had two hours to mount a defense. Johnny Storm has gone full supernova. Sue Storm has become completely invisible — even the Watchers can't see her. And Colonel Ben Grimm, for the first time in a long time, is ready to go to war!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W)

GERMÁN GARCÍA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

THE SLEEPER SERIES OF THE YEAR!

AiPT calls it "visually stunning, luminous." Comic-Watch.com says the series "isn't at all what fans are expecting, and that's an excellent thing." Black Nerd Problems calls it a "subversive but fun book that questions its heroes and unpacks the history behind their rise." Why are you still reading, True Believer? Get Ka-Zar on your pull list before you miss the stunning conclusion of the Plunders' take-no-prisoners fight to save the Savage Land!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS!

A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war — WORLD WAR M!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SABRETOOTH #1 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DOWN IN A HOLE!

Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa…

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Federico Sabbatini. While the Midnight Mission will retain some focus in the main Moon Knight series, we can expect the one-shot tie-in issue to focus more on how exactly Moon Knight manages his time in Fisk's jail. Together, the two issues paint a bigger picture of the kind of impact Marc Spector has on New York City as a whole, and what the city stands to lose if he goes down battling Fisk.

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2: Chip Zdarsky continues his redefining work on Elektra alongside artist Rafael De Latorre in DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 which will see Elektra pitted against one of Marvel's most savage villains. She's the greatest assassin in the Marvel Universe — but having recently taken up the mantle of Daredevil, she's taken a vow to never take a life again. But that vow is about to be put to the ultimate test, as Kraven the Hunter has her dead in his sights…and, unlike Elektra, he has no reservations about killing. If anything, he likes it when his prey struggles. At least, he thinks he does.

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2: Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto continue to reveal Emma Frost's deadliest secrets in DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2. Turns out attending Hellfire Club soirees was not the naughtiest thing the White Queen was up to in the time before she joined the X-Men… And the dirty deeds she did for Wilson Fisk are coming back to haunt her.

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2: Otto Octavius irrevocably alters the multiverse in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto's DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2. Now he must do everything he can to undo a paradox of his own creation before it undoes him. As Otto's relentless assault on reality continues, the other Ottos grow weary of their reckless leader. Can the Superior Four set aside their egos to work together, or will they be lost to the multiverse forever?

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2: Kingpin's war against vigilantes takes a turn in Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia's DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2. Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse.

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #3: It's a fight for the very soul of the city in Ho Che Anderson and Sean Damien Hill's LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #3. As the city burns, the Regulators set their sights on an innocent child who's unwittingly holding critical information. Luke Cage races to get to the girl first, which brings him face to face with Jo Rockhead, the lethal leader of the Regulators who has the power to turn people to stone. But when Luke finds out he and Rockhead have something in common, will his resolve waver?



Moon Knight #8

Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio

Marc Spector finds himself incarcerated after encountering Fisk's forces, much like his fellow vigilante Matt Murdock who has been in prison under his Daredevil guise for months.

WHAT IF… MILES MORALES #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by PACO MEDINA

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

This new spin on the classic WHAT IF series will explore the Marvel Comics Multiverse and answer the question "What if Miles Morales followed in the footsteps of a Marvel hero other than Spider-Man?" Each issue, all-star creators will introduce the saga of a new version of Miles Morales and it all begins with writer Cody Ziglar, artist Paco Medina, and the friendly neighborhood… CAPTAIN AMERICA! What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?!

NEW MUTANTS #24

VITA AYALA (W) • DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE NEW MUTANTS! The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! What will become of Amahl Farouk? Why is Warpath…crying?! How many snikts can fit into one panel? What happens to the Lost when they find one another? All this and more in a single issue—plus the setup for the next big arc, a story too magical to be believed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Design Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON On Sale 2/2

This vicious new Goblin with long roots in Spider-Man history is set to put a terrifying spin on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's current Beyond Era. Designed by Marvel Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason, QUEEN GOBLIN will make her explosive first appearance in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 and continue to plague Spider-Man and much of New York City in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by JAN BAZALDUA & JIM TOWE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW On Sale 2/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY will feature the return of the fan favorite Super Hero team THE SLINGERS! You didn't think the Beyond Corporation only had one hero on their payroll? Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as the Hornet!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

Written by PATRICK GLEASON

Art by MARK BAGLEY

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS, & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS On Sale 2/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

Written by PATRICK GLEASON

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO On Sale 2/23

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE On Sale 2/23

Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini's run on MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN will also continue to be impacted by the events of the Beyond Era. Issue #35 will see Miles and Shift facing off against Space Stone-host Quantum and the Assessor. And their only hope at victory lies with the Beyond Corporation.

Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC.

Collects Conan the Barbarian (1972) #195-213 + Annual #12; The Official Handbook of the Conan Universe (1986) #1.

624 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

June 2022.

Conan the King: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1 HC.

Collects King Conan (1980) #1-19.

776 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

June 2022.

The Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 HC. (NEW PTG).

1,152 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

June 2022.

Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol. 1 HC.

Collects Ultimate X-Men (2001) #1/2, #1-33; Ultimate War #1-4.

1,280 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

July 2022.

Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 2 HC (NEW PTG).

1,248 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

July 2022.

Young Avengers by Heinberg & Cheung Omnibus HC.

Collects Young Avengers (2005) #1-12; Young Avengers Special #1; Civil War: Young Avengers & Runaways #1-4; Young Avengers Presents #1-6; Secret Invasion: Runaways/Young Avengers #1-3; Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1-5; Siege: Young Avengers; Avengers: The Children's Crusade #1-9; Avengers: The Children's Crusade – Young Avengers; Young Avengers #1 Director's Cut; material from Uncanny X-Men (1981) #526.

1,056 Pages.

$125.00 CVR Price.

March 2022.

Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 3 HC.

Collects Avengers (2018) #22-30.

208 Pages.

$39.99 CVR Price.

July 2022.

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky: To Heaven Through Hell Vol. 3 HC.

Collects Daredevil (2019) #21-30 + Annual #1.

264 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

July 2022.

Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions Gallery Edition HC.

Collects Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions #1-3; West Coast Avengers Annual #2; Avengers Annual #16.

168 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

June 2022.

Strange Academy: First Class HC.

Collects Strange Academy #1-6 + Director's Cut.

312 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

June 2022.

Marvel Masterworks: Captain America Vol. 14 HC.

Collects Captain America (1968) #247-260.

328 Pages.

$75.00 CVR Price.

July 2022.

Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 5 HC.

Collects Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #56-66 + Annual #3.

328 Pages.

$75.00 CVR Price.

June 2022.

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Mighty Thor Vol. 2 – The Invasion of Asgard GN-TPB.

Collects Journey Into Mystery (1952) #101-104 (A & C Stories), #105-110.

224 Pages.

$15.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Avengers Epic Collection: The Avengers/Defenders War TPB. (NEW PTG).

Volume #7.

456 Pages.

$39.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Carnage Epic Collection: Born in Blood TPB.

Volume #1.

Collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #361-363, #378-380; Web of Spider-Man (1985) #101-103; Spider-Man (1990) #35-37; Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #201-203; material from Spider-Man Unlimited (1993) #1-2, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #28.

472 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

March 2022.

Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years – Of Once and Future Kings TPB.

Volume #5.

Collects Conan the Barbarian (1970) #60-71 + Annual #2-3; Power Records #31; Conan the Barbarian: Crawler in the Mists.

360 Pages.

$49.99 CVR Price.

March 2022.

Thor Epic Collection: The God of Thunder TPB. (NEW PTG).

Volume #1.

480 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Thor Epic Collection: War of the Gods TPB.

Volume #8.

Collects Thor (1966) #242-259 + Annual #5; Marvel Spotlight (1971) #30.

392 Pages.

$39.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

X-Men Epic Collection: Bishop's Crossing TPB.

Volume #20.

Collects Uncanny X-Men (1981) #281-288 + Annual #16; X-Men (1991) #4-9 + Annual #1; Ghost Rider (1990) #26-27.

512 Pages.

$44.99 CVR Price.

March 2022.

Marvel's Voices: Identity TPB.

Collects Marvel's Voices: Identity; Magnificent Ms. Marvel #13; Shang-Chi (2020) #1; Demon Days: X-Men; Silk (2021) #1; material from Amazing Fantasy (2004) #15, Incredible Hulk (2000) #100, Marvel #5.

200 Pages.

$24.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Marvel-Verse: America Chavez GN-TPB.

Collects Young Avengers (2013) #3; America #1-2, #11-12; material from MARVEL NOW! Point One.

128 Pages.

$9.99 CVR Price.

March 2022.

Moon Knight: Legacy – The Compete Collection TPB.

Collects Moon Knight (2017) #188-200.

312 Pages.

$39.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Spider-Girl: The Complete Collection Vol. 4 TPB.

Collects Spider-Girl (1998) #51-67.

384 Pages.

$39.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows TPB.

Collects Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #1-5.

120 Pages.

$15.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

Venom by Al Ewing & Ram V Vol. 1: Recursion TPB.

Collects Venom (2021) #1-5.

144 Pages.

$17.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.

X-Men Legends Vol. 2: Mutant Mayhem TPB.

Collects X-Men Legends #7-12.

136 Pages.

$17.99 CVR Price.

April 2022.