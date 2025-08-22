Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: simon williams, Wonder Man

Marvel Comics Will Launch Wonder Man #1 In December 2025

There's a TV show coming that everyone seems to have forgotten about. But there will also be a brand new comic book starring one Simon Williams, Wonder Man of the Marvel Universe. That is all I know, not a whit more, save that the first issue will be out on the 10th of December 2025.

Wonder Man was created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Jack Kirby, and he first appeared in The Avengers #9 in 1964, as a pawn of Baron Zemo, transformed by The Enchantress as an ion-powered superhuman to infiltrate the Avengers. He then fought the Avengers to the death… or so it seemed. He was repeatedly revived from the dead, courtesy of his ion state, by Kang, then the Black Talon and finally by the Living Laser before someone thought it might be an idea to make that stick. He ended up joining the Avengers, forming a partnership with Hank McCoy, The Beast. He was a founding member of the spin-off West Coast Avengers in 1984, a location that enabled him to pursue a Hollywood career, and has appeared sporadically in Avengers titles and his own spin-offs ever since.

Simon Williams' ionic energy powers give him superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes, virtual invulnerability, and immortality. He sports a rocket pack in his belt to achieve flight. And over time, he has also become a being of pure ionic energy and can switch between states. That's in the comic books at least.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Simon Williams in the upcoming Disney+ TV series Wonder Man, set in the MCU. I wonder if the Marvel comic book will make any changes in his portrayal to better fit the TV show, as often happens? Both comic book series and television series will be launching in December 2025 after all.

