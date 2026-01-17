Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, daredevil, jock

Marvel Comics Lays Down The Law With Blind Bags, Damages And Returns

Blindbagonomics: Marvel Comics lays down the law ahead of the release of Daredevil #1 with blind gags, damages, returns and... Jock!

Article Summary Marvel enforces strict non-return policy on Daredevil #1 True Believer Blind Bags for retailers.

All damaged blind bags require thorough photo documentation and must be claimed within 10 days.

Firm street date set for Daredevil #1 Blind Bags—no early sales or shipments allowed to consumers.

Exclusive Daredevil #1 variant covers only available through blind bags, plus secret surprise variants.

Marvel Comics and Penguin Random House are laying down the law when it comes to their True Believer Blind Bags when it comes to opening and returns. They tell retailers ahead of the launch of Daredevil #1 in April…

"Daredevil #1 Blind Bags are sold as collectible, randomized, non-returnable products. Blind bags are not eligible for return, exchange, or refund, including claims related to specific variant contents. In the event of a damage, claims must be submitted through the standard PRH claims process via Self-Service.BIZ or by contacting cscomicmarket@penguinrandomhouse.com. All claims must be submitted within 10 days of receipt of product. Retailers are required to thoroughly document all damage prior to submitting a claim. Penguin Random House reserves the right to request photo documentation of each affected copy, proof of destruction of damaged product, and/or return of the damaged product itself. Claims may be denied if documentation does not clearly demonstrate that the product is unsellable or if required materials cannot be provided. Replacements for approved claims will be fulfilled using available blind bag inventory; specific variants cannot be guaranteed. Marvel has taken extensive steps to mitigate damage throughout production and distribution. However, in the event of widespread issues, Marvel and PRH reserve the right to review, revise, or issue additional guidance. Isolated or exceptional circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and additional instructions may be communicated following claim review."

And when it comes to the street date of the 1st of April 2026…

"DAREDEVIL TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS have a FIRM street date of 04/01/26. To ensure a fair and consistent experience across the industry, retailers are strictly prohibited from shipping the contents of DAREDEVIL #1 True Believers Blind Bags so that they are in consumers' possession before the on-sale date of 04/01/26. Retailers who violate this may be restricted from participating in future True Believers Blind Bag programs or receiving Marvel shipments prior to street date. Marvel appreciates your cooperation in maintaining the integrity and success of this release!"

And as for the Ultimate Endgame blindbags that caused so much trouble over damages;

"We're aware that a portion of last week's Ultimate Endgame #1 True Believers Blind Bag shipments had imperfections or packing issues. While we confirmed early shipments and production checks did not have these issues, we are working to implement different packaging alternatives, additional quality checks, and other production changes to ensure March's Daredevil #1 True Believers Blind Bags do not encounter these issues. We've been thrilled to see the incredible excitement across the board for Ultimate Endgame and the one-of-a-kind finds in the blind bags, so our top priority is ensuring the next blind bag program meets everyone's expectations."

And on TikTok, writer Stephanie Phillips teases that one of the unreleased surprises is from Jock…

And as well as all the variant covers that could be in the blind bag (including the standard covers) here are the descriptions of covers only found in the blind bag.

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN (Available only in the Blind Bag)

#1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN (Available only in the Blind Bag) DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Available only in the Blind Bag)

#1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Available only in the Blind Bag) DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES (Available only in the Blind Bag)

#1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES (Available only in the Blind Bag) RARE BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

