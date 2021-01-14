Marvel Comics Revives Darkhawk With Original Creators In April

I remember when people used to joke about Darkhawk being revived. But now it's happening. In a trademark-preserving 30th anniversary special, Marvel Comics will be publishing the Darkhawk: Heart Of The Hawk one-shot in April, with three stories including the character's creators, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley. And they are suggesting that the one-shot will lead to more appearances in the near future. After all, they did just trademark him again.

When teenager Chris Powell discovered a mysterious amulet, he was transformed into the armored spacefaring hero known as Darkhawk. Now, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley reunite to revisit the beginning of Darkhawk's saga.

"It's an understatement to say that I'm thrilled to team up once again with the great Mike Manley to reveal an untold tale of Darkhawk's earliest days," Fingeroth said. "Hawkamaniacs are always asking me when we'll be returning to the character we established, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to once again tap into the Darkhawk magic with Mike. Hope everybody enjoys this new tale of the high-flying, amulet-wielding hero!"

Next up, writer Dan Abnett, known for penning Darkhawk's years as a cosmic adventurer during his "War of Kings" epic, returns to Marvel Comics with a thrilling story, featuring art by Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation).

"When I was asked to write a story celebrating Darkhawk's thirtieth (!) anniversary, I was happy to oblige – especially as it was chance to revisit the cosmic part of his career when I put him out among the stars with the likes of Nova and the Guardians," Abnett said. "And I enjoyed it more than I imagined – I had forgotten what a great, lonely, determined hero he was. I also love the fact that this special reflects the different ages of Darkhawk's thirty year odyssey, bringing back creators who created him and helped shape him through every stage of his adventures. He may be turning thirty, but it's been quite a ride and, for Darkhawk, the future is just beginning…"

Finally, Kyle Higgins (Rise of Ultraman) sets the stage for Darkhawk's future adventures.

"As someone slightly newer to Darkhawk — certainly compared to Danny, Mike and Dan — I'm incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to build a story that both celebrates what Danny, Mike, Dan and so many other fantastic creators have built over the last thirty years… while also setting course for the future," Higgins said.

From street-level vigilante to cosmic defender, Darkhawk has proven to be one of Marvel's most unpredictable and resilient heroes. See what's next to come for this beloved character when DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1 hits stands in April.