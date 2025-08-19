Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, marvel knights

Marvel Comics' The World To Come Solicits For November 2025

Marvel Comics' The World To Come solicits and solicitations for November 2025

Article Summary Marvel Knights: The World To Come wraps up its acclaimed run with an epic conclusion in November 2025.

Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada reunite for a visionary new Marvel future in the Marvel Knights style.

Punisher: The World To Come debuts, with Jimmy Palmiotti and Dan Panosian promising a shocking storyline.

Key Marvel Knights heroes face world-shaking stakes as legacy, fate, and the next era collide this fall.

Marvel Knights: The World To Come, from Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada, which made international headlines on its release, reaches its conclusion in November. Alongside the spinoff series Punisher: The World To Come with Jimmy Palmiotti completing the Marvel Knights reunion.

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6

Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by JOE QUESADA

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE!

T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world! The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion! On Sale 11/5

Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST Art by JOE QUESADA THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE! T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world! The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion! On Sale 11/5 MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #2

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by DAN PANOSIAN

FRANK CASTLE – PRISONER?!

It's no easy task to capture Frank Castle, and what his enemies do to him this issue is well beyond that. The upcoming series promises to shock, disturb and have readers on the edge of your seat. Buckle up!! On Sale 11/19

"MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME, one of the most talked about comic series of the summer, reaches its epic conclusion in November. The six-issue limited series by groundbreaking Black Panther writer Christopher Priest and artist and former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada presents a visionary new Marvel future in the spirit of the original, influential Marvel Knights imprint. Tackling the legacy of Marvel heroes and what the world might look like in their wake, the saga's rich worldbuilding and bold scope also paves the way for another series this October, MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER. Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the four-issue limited series introduces an intense take on Frank Castle and comes from writer Jimmy Palmiotti, co-founder of the original Marvel Knights line, and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian. Today, fans can get a sneak peek at what lies ahead in The World to Come with the reveal of the covers of MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6 and MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #2, both on sale in November."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!