Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Francesco Archidiacono, Marvel Rivals, parker robbins, Paul Allor, the hood

Parker Robbins, The Hood, Gets His Marvel Rivals Origin In August 2026

Parker Robbins, The Hood, gets his Marvel Rivals Origin in August 2026, courtesy of Paul Allor, Francesco Archidiacono and Marvel Comics

The tragic Marvel Rivals backstory of Parker Robbins, The Hood, the Spider-Man that could have been if Peter Parker had taken a different path and had different opportunities, will be seen in the next Marvel Rivals tie-in comic by Paul Allor and Francesco Archidiacono in August, in Origins Of The Hood: Marvel Rivals #1, with covers by Paco Diaz, Luciano Vecchio and Federico Sabbatini.

ORIGINS OF THE HOOD: MARVEL RIVALS #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by FRANCESCO ARCHIDIACONO

Covers by PACO DIAZ, FEDERICO SABBATINI, LUCIANO VECCHIO

PARKER ROBBINS' PATH TO POWER! After watching his family and his dreams fall apart, Parker Robbins decides to take matters into his own hands by attacking Kingpin's empire head-on – only to land in prison with the childhood hero who once inspired him to keep going. As Parker confronts his hero, he realizes what he needs most…and that he'll do whatever it takes to get it. On Sale 8/5

"A new power player emerges from the shadows of pain and heartbreak as The Hood debuts in Marvel Rivals! ORIGINS OF THE HOOD: MARVEL RIVALS #1 by Paul Allor and Francesco Archidiacono takes readers into the past to explore the beginnings of Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, and his journey from a hero-worshipping child to an aspiring power-hungry villain. Originally running in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, this new print comic guest-stars Captain America, Kingpin, and more as it further fleshes out the world of the game."

For more Marvel Rivals comic stories, pick up Marvel Rivals: Duel Of Kings #1, on sale now and new Infinity Comic chapters are published weekly on Marvel Unlimited.

Parker Robbins, known as the Hood, created by Brian K. Vaughan, Kyle Hotz, and Eric Powell, is a street-level criminal who rises to become a major player in the New York underworld, blending organised crime with dark magic. He grew up in New York City as the son of a criminal connected to the Kingpin. As a child, he witnessed a battle between Daredevil and Electro and was inspired more by the villain than the hero. His mother fell into a vegetative state after his father's death, leading Parker to drop out of school and turn to crime to support her (while lying about his "legitimate" jobs). He had a pregnant girlfriend, Sara, but lived a double life involving theft and infidelity. In his 2002 debut in Hood, Parker and his cousin John King attempted a warehouse heist. They interrupted a mystic ritual and encountered a Nisanti demon. Parker shot it (seemingly killing it), stole its hooded cloak and boots, and fled. The boots granted levitation (air-walking), and the cloak allowed invisibility while holding his breath. Unbeknownst to him, the items connected him to the demon lord Dormammu, turning him into a host for greater dark magic. Anthony Ramos played Parker Robbins/The Hood in the 2025 Disney+ series Ironheart, as a working-class gang leader with a magical cloak, positioned as a foe to Riri Williams. The adaptation mixes his comic origins with Mephisto ties.

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