Marvel Comics Will Own New Year's Eve As DC Drops Out

Article Summary Marvel unleashes major New Year's Eve comic launches like Ultimate Endgame and Sorcerer Supreme #1

DC Comics takes a rare break and will release no books the week of New Year's Eve 2025

Other top publishers, including Image and Dark Horse, keep new titles flowing to comic shops

IDW, Valiant, Vault, and Titan join DC in sitting out the last week of the year

On the 31st of December, New Year's Eve, Marvel Comics will be publishing a bunch of comics, including the launches of Ultimate Endgame #1 and Sorcerer Supreme #1, the X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 as well as The Ultimates #19, , Punisher: Red Band #4, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #5, Marvel Zombies: Red Band #4, Marvel Knights: The World to Come #5, The Undead Iron Fist #4, Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red #4, and Marvel Previews #52,. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Image Comics also have books out, with Escape #5, Feral #19, Spawn: The Dark Ages #2, The Lucky Devils #6, Lost Fantasy #6, The Tin Can Society #9 and I, Tyrant #6. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Dark Horse Comics has Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents #1 But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Boom Studios has Marian Heretic #3 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest #1, Mary Sue #3. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Dynamite has ThunderCats: Lost #10. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Mad Cave Studios has Flash Gordon #14. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Oni Press has Skin Police 2 #4, and Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa #4.

Udon Studios has Street Fighter Masters: Guile #1, and X Street Fighter: Rogues #1. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Kodansha has Witch Hat Atelier #93. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Keenspot has The Tall Jacks #3. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

Antarctic Press has Dog Supreme #2. But DC Comics won't be publishing anything.

I don't know if this came over but DC Comics won't be publishing anything. Not on Christmas Eve, anyway. It will make for a fun Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for the first week of 2026 will it not? Maybe some DC Zombies might look a little elsewhere across the publishing line for their first footing comic book purchasing that week…and to be fair, IDW, Valiant, Vault, and Titan will be sitting that week out as well.

