Marvel Confirms The Death Of Moon Knight

Last week Bleeding Cool asked "Is Marvel Looking To Kill Off Moon Knight?" and that does now seem to be the case as Marvel announced as such.

And now Marvel has confirmed that, stating "Marvel Comics Presents: The Death Of Moon Knight!" by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio from issue #48 in October ahead of December's issue #50."This epic new three-part storyline kicking off in issue #28 will be the culmination of Moon Knight's current era and the beginning of his next chapter."

Over the last few years, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythology. One of the hottest titles on stands today, Moon Knight's current run has blessed the iconic character with new purpose, boldly reinvented his rogues gallery, and introduced fascinating new allies and supporting players. Now, Marc Spector's journey reaches a climactic end. Running from MOON KNIGHT #28-30, "The Last Days of Moon Knight" will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit — but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. And when the dust settles, a new vengeance will be born. "Almost all the pieces are now on the board- on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York," MacKay explained. "We've been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with MOON KNIGHT #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It's not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning…"

It is notable that despite a tease or two, there has been no confirmation of a Season Two on Disney+. Might something be in the air? Or course, given the supernatural nature of the character, any such death feels as permanent as that of Ms Marvel. Could a trip to Krakoa be in the offing?

The character was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, for Werewolf by Night in 1975, but gained fame after art runs from Bill Sienkiewicz. The son of a rabbi, Marc Spector was as a Force Recon Marine and a CIA operative, before taking the mercenary shilling. Mortally wounded in battle, he found himself encountering the Egyptian moon god Khonshu who heals him from death. So, he's been through this kind of thing before, I guess. Quite a few times, Konshu was basically the island of Krakoa for Marc Spector. He became the Moon Knight, the left "Fist of Khonshu", and while once thought to be mad, it was later revealed that Khonshu was very real indeed. It is later revealed he has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Oscar Isaac portrays Marc Spector and his various other identities in the Disney+ series. Jed McKay's run on the series began over two years ago, when the TV series was ramping up, and it has performed pretty well, commercially and critical, ever since. Look for more ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

MOON KNIGHT #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 10/18

