Is Marvel Looking To Kill Off Moon Knight?

Marvel Comics has released the following note about the future of Moon Knight at the publisher, with a new story arc in the continuing comic book series, by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio. Titled "The Last Days Of Moon Knight"

THE LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT… Stay tuned later this week to learn about a startling new story arc coming to Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's MOON KNIGHT series this October.

That's the kind of thing they usually say before killing off a character. It is notable that despite a tease or two, there has been no confirmation of a Season Two on Disney+. Might something be in the air? Or course, given the supernatural nature of Moon Knight, any such death feels as permanent as that of Ms Marvel.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, for Werewolf by Night in 1975, but gained fame after art runs from Bill Sienkiewicz. The son of a rabbi, Marc Spector was as a Force Recon Marine and a CIA operative, before taking the mercenary shilling. Mortally wounded in battle, he found himself encountering the Egyptian moon god Khonshu who heals him from death. So, he's been through this kind of thing before, I guess. Quite a few times, Konshu was basically the island of Krakoa for Marc Spector. He became the Moon Knight, the left "Fist of Khonshu", and while once thought to be mad, it was later revealed that Khonshu was very real indeed. It is later revealed he has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Oscar Isaac portrays Marc Spector and his various other identities in the Disney+ series. Jed McKay's run on the series began over two years ago, when the TV series was ramping up, and it has performed pretty well, commercially and critical, ever since. Look for more ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

