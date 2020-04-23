Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel has sunk to a new low in its ongoing attempt to get people to read super-mega-crossover events. The publisher is offering a bribe of 1500 Marvel Bucks, known otherwise as Marvel Insider Points if they'll read the 2006 heroes vs. heroes super-mega-crossover event Civil War on Marvel Unlimited. The move follows past Marvel strategies, such as making the events interrupt your favorite ongoing series twice a year and claiming that events are unmissable because they will rock the Marvel Universe to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again.

Civil War was truly a groundbreaking series for Marvel. The seven-issue series was written by Mark Millar and drawn by Steve McNiven and directly preceded the "peak Bendis era" at Marvel. It featured prototypes of many of the conventions that would drive Marvel's storytelling strategy for the next two decades: heroes battling other heroes instead of villains, Marvel characters behaving like fascists by trying to force heroes to hand over their personal information to the government, a bogus claim that there's no "right side" even though one side is clearly portrayed as wrong, the shocking murder of characters to prove an event is serious business. Characters were acting entirely out of character to do things like creating a murderous evil clone of Thor for some reason.

Civil War is one of many comics available for free to read on Marvel Unlimited, so all you have to do is sign into your account, read the seven issues, and collect your Marvel Bucks. The quest is dubbed the "Whose Side Are You On?" quest about the super-mega-crossover event's tagline. The description of the quest reads:

A conflict has been brewing, threatening to pit friend against friend and all it will take is a single misstep to cost thousands their lives. Read Civil War (2006) #1-7 – FOR FREE in Marvel Unlimited or online – by April 29 at 11:59 PM ET to earn 1,500 Insider points.

Head here to get started.