Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: retailer breakfast, retailer lunch, sdcc

Lunar, PRH & ComicsPRO List Of SDCC Retailer Breakfast, Lunch & Drinks

Lunar Distribution, Penguin Random House & ComicsPRO's list of San Diego Comic-Con Retailer Breakfast, Lunch & Drinks for 2025

Article Summary Lunar, PRH, and ComicsPRO host San Diego Comic-Con Retailer Day with key events for comic shops.

Thursday features a Lunar Distribution Social Mixer with food and drinks for registered retailers.

Friday includes ComicsPRO breakfast, Lunar and PRH publisher panels, and retailer-focused discussions.

ComicsPRO offers panel for aspiring shop owners and retailer badge purchase info for SDCC 2025.

As previously reported on Bleeding Cool, the traditional Friday Diamond Retailer Lunch event from San Diego Comic-Con has been divvied up by Lunar Distribution, Penguin Random House and ComicsPRO for San Diego Comic-Con, into a full Retailer Day with presentations from publishers being made throughout the Friday of the show, with a Lunar social mixer the night before.

Thursday, 24th July San Diego Comic-Con

Lunar Distribution Social Mixer – 7 to 9 pm. This is a free event available to a maximum of 2 representatives per active store in good standing at Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided. This event is an 8-minute walk from the convention center. Registration deadline: July 14th 11:59 pm EST

Friday, 25th July San Diego Comic-Con

ComicsPRO – Room 12 – No registration required

9:30 to 10:40 am ComicsPRO Fresh Start sponsored by Prana: Direct Market Solutions. Get your day at Comic-Con off to a great start with ComicsPRO – the comics retailer trade association. Retailers, vendors, publishers, and distributors are welcome to kick off their convention day with colleagues, coffee, bagels, and conversation. Bring your business card! Joe Ferrara (Atlantis Fantasyworld, CA), the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award facilitator, will also be presenting videos of this year's retailer award finalists.

sponsored by Prana: Direct Market Solutions. Get your day at Comic-Con off to a great start with ComicsPRO – the comics retailer trade association. Retailers, vendors, publishers, and distributors are welcome to kick off their convention day with colleagues, coffee, bagels, and conversation. Bring your business card! Joe Ferrara (Atlantis Fantasyworld, CA), the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award facilitator, will also be presenting videos of this year's retailer award finalists. 10:40 to 10:55 am Prana Direct Market Solutions 2nd annual sponsorship of the ComicsPRO retailer breakfast as part of San Diego Comic-Con. This year, once everyone has had their fill of bagels and coffee, Prana will be highlighting two exciting clients this year: REKCAH Comics, the groundbreaking company who launched an ambitious 5 year run with The Future Is ****** exclusively into comics shops. Created by Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeFriends is a bold, character-driven storytelling universe where each quirky creature embodies values like empathy, ambition, and perseverance—encouraging readers to grow, connect, and make a positive impact. All that and the latest on Zdarsky Comics News, Tyler Mane's The Last Spartan, Comic Industry Insiders and more depending on how much Atom! can squeeze into the 15 minute slot.

2nd annual sponsorship of the ComicsPRO retailer breakfast as part of San Diego Comic-Con. This year, once everyone has had their fill of bagels and coffee, Prana will be highlighting two exciting clients this year: REKCAH Comics, the groundbreaking company who launched an ambitious 5 year run with The Future Is ****** exclusively into comics shops. Created by Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeFriends is a bold, character-driven storytelling universe where each quirky creature embodies values like empathy, ambition, and perseverance—encouraging readers to grow, connect, and make a positive impact. All that and the latest on Zdarsky Comics News, Tyler Mane's The Last Spartan, Comic Industry Insiders and more depending on how much Atom! can squeeze into the 15 minute slot. 10:55 to 11:20 am. Mid-Year Manga Publisher Breakdown. Various manga publishers will be discussing various manga initiatives, top sellers, and how to curate a manga section. With Anime Expo, happening a few weeks before, manga publishers will be filling us in on any big news that was announced. Ivan Salazar and Ben Applegate from Kodansha USA and Morgan Perry from Square Enix will be among those presenting.

Various manga publishers will be discussing various manga initiatives, top sellers, and how to curate a manga section. With Anime Expo, happening a few weeks before, manga publishers will be filling us in on any big news that was announced. Ivan Salazar and Ben Applegate from Kodansha USA and Morgan Perry from Square Enix will be among those presenting. 11:20 to 11:45 am. Talk to the ComicsPRO Board. Join Board Members Shannon Live, Kate deNeveu, Marc Bowker, Eitan Manhoff, and Executive Director Marco Davanzo, as they discuss various industry concerns, go over programming for the year, and discuss various initiatives. This is a perfect time to let your voice be heard! Focus will be on Local Comic Shop Day®, Educational Inititiatives, Monthly Newsletter, and the just created Comic Industry Discord run by ComicsPRO. Store representatives that come will receive ComicsPRO variant(s).

Lunar – Room 31ABC, Noon to 1 pm – registration required. DC, Image, Mad Cave, Titan, Oni, Drawn & Quarterly, and few other publishers will be presenting at the Lunar panel. (fourth quarter and future plans).

Penguin Random House – Room 31ABC, 1 to 2:15 pm – registration required. Penguin Random House is hosting a special San Diego Comic-Con Direct Market Retailer Meeting featuring Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Random House Worlds, Ignition Press and more. All publishers will give a presentation on their upcoming plans. Attending retailers will also receive a thank you pack from Penguin Random House that will be shipped after the meeting (one per account).

ComicsPRO, Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 3 to 4 pm. So You Want To Be A Comic Retailer? If you've ever thought about owning your own comics shop, then join us! Sponsored by ComicsPRO – the trade organisation for storefront comic retailers – this panel will highlight information that veteran store owners wish they knew before they started their own stores. Panellists include: Shannon Live (Bat City Comic Professionals, Bradenton), Eitan Manhoff (Cape and Cowl, Oakland), Kate deNeveu (Hello Comics, Charlottesville), Jenn Haines (The Dragon, Canada), Django Bohren (The Comics Place, Bellingham). Panel will be moderated by Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO.

ComicsPRO is working with San Diego Comic-Con to provide ticket codes to comic retailers to purchase 4-day passes (plus preview night) for 2025 San Diego Comic-Con. The cost of the badges is $361 + $15 handling fee. Each store-front retailer can purchase up to two badges.

Now… anyone know what's happened to Diamond's SDCC booth?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!