Marvel Launches Aliens Vs Captain America at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel unveils Aliens Vs Captain America, a four-issue comic series set for release in November.

Story is set in World War II, with Red Skull harnessing Xenomorphs to fight alongside the Nazis.

Creative team includes Frank Tieri and Stefano Rafaelle, promising commentary on genetic superiority.

Marvel continues crossing over its universe with Aliens, Predator, and more popular Fox franchises.

Aliens Vs Captain America. By Frank Tieri and Stefano Rafaelle. Four issues. Starting in November. As revealed at the Marvel Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to the Penguin Random House Retailer Meeting today. And set in World War II, with the Red Skull recruiting the Xenomorphs of the Aliens to fight the Allies alongside the Nazis. And there you were thinking that the Nazis didn't like aliens. Expect lots and lots of commentary on the Aliens being the perfect lifeform and all that genetic superiority nonsense.

Marvel Comics has been doing more and more crossovers with the 20th Century Fox properties after Disney bought 20th Century as well, with Aliens, Predator, Planet Of The Apes and rumoured X-Files to come. Predator Vs Spider-Man and Aliens Vs Avengers have been very popular, alongside the standard Aliens and Predator titles. But setting this in World War Two is a very different flavour…

You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

