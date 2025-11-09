Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun by Yifan Jiang, iron fist, paco medina

Marvel Launches Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun by Yifan Jiang & Paco Medina

Marvel launches a new series, The Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun by Yifan Jiang and Paco Medina in February 2026

Article Summary Marvel announces The Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun, a new Iron Fist comic series launching in February 2026.

Lin Lie leads Marvel’s top martial artists against his villainous brother Lin Feng across the Seven Heavenly Cities.

The series explores the future of the Iron Fist mantle and the fate of Danny Rand after The Undead Iron Fist.

Creators Yifan Jiang and Paco Medina promise intense martial arts action and a fresh chapter for Iron Fist fans.

This February, Lin Lie, A.K.A. Iron Fist returns in The Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun by Yifan Jiang (Eternals: 500-Year War) and Paco Medina (Venom, Spider-Boy), the five-issue comic book series marks the next chapter in Lin Lie's journey as the new Iron Fist, as she defends the seven heavenly cities, launching in February. The series sees Lin Lie lead a group of Marvel's greatest martial artists against his villainous brother, Lin Feng, in his most intense battle yet. The series also explores the future of the Iron Fist mantle, including what's next for Danny Rand, spinning directly out of his current adventures in The Undead Iron Fist.

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #1 (OF 5)

Written by YIFAN JIANG

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/18

THE SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES ARE FALLING! As demonic forces march their conquering army across the Seven Heavenly Cities, the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is IRON FIST! However, as more cities fall and the demonic forces swell, he'll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of Elektra, White Tiger, White Fox, Pei, Karnak, and Fooh be enough to stem the tide…or is Lin Lie destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames?

"As much as I love so many Marvel characters, the K'un-Lun/Iron Fist corner of the universe has always been the closest to my heart," Jiang shared. "And as someone who's been with Lin Lie almost from the very beginning, I feel the weight of the huge responsibility to take care of him in his next chapter. On top of all that, I know we're here to entertain you, so trust me– you won't see the punches coming! This book is for the fans out there just like me, and I can't wait for everyone to see the amazing Paco Medina shine as the superstar he is!"

"I'm so happy and excited to be working on this new Iron Fist series!" Medina said. "It's something completely new and full of challenges for me. I've already had fun doing some designs, and now I'm really focused on creating the most immersive story possible. Thanks to Yifan, I'm filling up on references and lots of details to make this world more real! I love Lin Lie's Iron Fist design, created by Jim Cheung, and I think it's going to be an honor for me to give my own version," he continued. "There's lots of fighting and martial arts poses—how could I not be excited?"

