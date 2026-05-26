Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, hottest comics, mandalorian, odin

Absolute Batman, Odin & Star Wars: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Absolute Batman, Odin and The Mandalorian make up the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Absolute Batman dominates the hottest comics of the week, led by issue #20 and surging demand for near-mint copies.

Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman redesigns and limited foil exclusives fuel huge aftermarket sales and collector hype.

Absolute Batman keys like Joker, Bane and Deathstroke first appearances keep earlier issues moving fast on the market.

Odin #1 and Star Wars variants add heat, but Absolute Batman remains the breakout force driving this week’s list.

Absolute Batman takes over even more of the Top Ten Hottest Comics to dominate the market, thanks to Robin mech suits, Nick Dragotta redesigns, and scarce foil exclusives, while Star Wars collectables and James Tynion IV and Marguerite Bennett's Odin added fuel to the market. This week's Top Ten… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MAY 2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN releases another mega-hit in this popular series. The reveal of the Robin Mecha suits built up a ton of hype for this issue. On release day, it was revealed that many of these issues shipped with damage to the cover, causing near-mint copies of this book to start selling at higher prices, and fans of the series were in bidding wars on the aftermarket. Two weeks later, this book is still a top seller! The NM FMV has even increased from $7 last week to $16 this week. The Absolute Batman is back on top! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FELIX COMIC ART – DESIGN WRAPAROUND FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | DC | MAY 2026 When ABSOLUTE BATMAN was released, there was a lot of praise for the new world created for the Dark Knight. As fans saw the redesigns of classic villains, speculation began on whether we would see a Robin in this universe. If we did, which one? It turns out, we are seeing ALL of them! As with all strange things in the Absolute Universe, Robin was drastically redesigned. No longer a kid sidekick, instead, the "Robins" are pilots for large mech-suits that are hunting down Batman. This cover beautifully details all the nuances that went into the redesign. The exclusive cover is also foil and limited to 1000 copies, making it an instant hit on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $326 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FELIX COMIC ART – DESIGN WRAPAROUND (LIMITED 1000) | DC | MAY 2026 In addition to the great design work on this cover, this cover was also illustrated by ABSOLUTE BATMAN cover artist Nick Dragotta. Dragotta has been accumulating a larger fanbase since his work has been center stage with the success of ABSOLUTE BATMAN. This book dropped on Tuesday, May 19, a whole month after the original ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 issue debuted. This issue originally sold for $49.99, and the foil cover sold for $59.99. A small price to pay for the insane value it has accumulated on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $343. ODIN #1 – ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN – SECRET THANK YOU FOIL | IMAGE | MAY 2026 ODIN #1 released last week, and the reviews for the series debut were overwhelmingly positive. James Tynion has had a steady record of delivering high-quality and unique storylines. This horror limited series is described as "Green Room meets Midsommar". The book was an instant hit as soon as it hit shelves. Fans were surprised to hear that a secret "thank-you" variant was sent to retailers. Once word got out about this exclusive foil cover, the search began. The book soared in popularity, causing its value to rise to match demand. As everyone hunts down this exclusive cover, fans can't wait until the next issue releases! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 – PHOTO – FANDANGO – MAY THE 4TH COLLECTOR'S BUNDLE | MARVEL | JULY 2022 Promotional comic books are some of the most desired comic covers in the hobby. The Mandalorian & Grogu film has been hyped up for quite some time. The Mandalorian is currently one of the most popular characters in Star Wars. Fandango chose to celebrate the release of the film by offering a limited edition "May the 4th Collector's Comic Book Bundle" for $39.99. It included a ticket to see the film and a special variant cover (this one). Unlike store exclusives, there isn't an official count as to how many were distributed. However, it looks rare enough to have had a significant increase in value on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $134. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 The Absolute Joker was one of the most hyped villains in the ABSOLUTE universe. Since most of Batman's rogues' gallery had undergone a drastic transformation for the new universe, fans were ready to see the monstrosity that would be called The Joker. Dragotta did not let us down! This cover showcases the beastly creature that would be the new "clown prince of crime". It was a major seller when it was released last year, and it is still a major seller now! We tracked it at a high sale of $47 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. STAR WARS INSIDER #237 – PHOTO – CARBONITE FOIL | TITAN | MAY 2026 It seems as though many physical publications are seeing their last issue. Last year, Diamond Previews ended its infamous monthly catalogs. This month, we see the final issue of STAR WARS INSIDER, a publication that has run for 215 issues. It previously started as THE LUCASFILM FAN CLUB MAGAZINE in 1987, but was then rebranded to STAR WARS INSIDER in 1994. An era of magazines is celebrated by fans with one of the most iconic and shocking scenes in the Star Wars cinema. Han Solo, frozen in carbonite, is an ironic and memorable way to celebrate the end of this legacy. And just like all bounty hunters, fans are hunting the aftermarket for Han Solo. We tracked it at a high sale of $29 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MARCH 2025 Big things are coming for Batman in the next few issues. Not only are gigantic mechs on the hunt for The Bat, but it looks like villains will reemerge as well. The synopsis for ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21 gives an ominous teaser… The solicit states that "Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed…" Could this mean we get to see more monstrosities in Gotham? Solicits also reveal Bane on the cover for ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23 (cover B). Could the next few issues bridge the first story arc to this current one? So many questions and so much hype! As fans anticipate the next twists and turns in the story, they are going back to collect the first early issues in the series. Including this issue, which is the first mention of Bane's existence in the Absolute Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $81 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33. ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 – GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 It looks like the Absolute Universe is back in full gear. Fans of the new universe have taken to the aftermarket this past week to scoop up all their favorite key issues. The debut of ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW has also renewed interest in other Absolute storylines. This issue is a fan favorite key, as it is jam-packed with tons of cameos but still runs at an affordable price. This book introduces several characters of the Absolute Universe, like Joker, Green Arrow, Hawkman, Lex Luthor, and the Absolute Justice League. It is a great addition to anyone's Absolute collection. We tracked it at a high sale of $87 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 This issue reemerged as a top seller once the Robins program was announced. The figure spearheading the Batman hunting mecha suits was none other than Slade Wilson. Wilson is leading the charge and has also been teased as a formidable threat to the Dark Knight. In this issue, Deathstroke makes a full appearance (as opposed to his cameo photograph appearing in ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9). As the Robin mecha suits kick off this thrilling new opposition, the first appearance of Absolute Deathstroke is being added to every collector's list! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

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