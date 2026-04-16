Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cb cebulski, comic jobs, Rickey Purdey

Marvel Looking For A Talent Relations Co-Ordinator… What's Going On?

Marvel Comics is now looking to hire a Talent Relations Co-Ordinator... I can see why, can't you?

Article Summary Marvel Comics seeks a Talent Relations Co-Ordinator after recent layoffs and major restructuring moves.

Role supports Director Rickey Purdin with artist schedules, onboarding, and communication workflows.

Key duties include coordinating projects, resolving payment issues, and liaising with editorial teams.

Applicants need a bachelor's degree, 1+ year experience, and sharp organizational and communication skills.

One might be tempted to suggest that, after firing at least three editors, a communications director and a quarter-century SVP as a result of Disney job cuts, Marvel Comics might want to have someone on hand to keep the troops happy. Well, Marvel Comics has posted a Wanted Ad for the position of Talent Relations Co-ordinator, on a salary of between $55,200 and $75,900 to work in New York.

The job is to support the Director of Talent Relations in "executing Marvel's talent recruitment, development, and engagement strategies. This role bridges creative and operational functions, ensuring seamless coordination of artist schedules, onboarding, payments, and internal communication." The Director is Rickey Purdin who has been in that position for over seven years and at Marvel for eleven, when he became Talent Relations Manager in 2015, taking over the role that current EIC C.B. Cebulski once had. Prior to that, Rickey Purdey was in marketing and editorial at DC Comics for almost seven years, and before that, he wrote and edited for Wizard Magazine. And he's still there. Anyway, back to this position, it entails that one must;

Coordinate artist schedules to align with editorial and production timelines.

Liaise with Managing Editorial and Editorial Operations to track artist status and open projects.

Monitor project milestones and flag risks related to talent availability or delays.

Help resolve scheduling conflicts between talent and editorial needs.

Operational Support & Communication

Prepare reports and presentation materials for senior editorial and publishing leadership.

Communicate regularly with Sales, Editorial leadership, and the Director of Talent Relations to align on priorities and initiatives.

Support the resolution of complex or escalated payment concerns in coordination with the Talent Payment Group.

Support follow-ups with talent and editorial teams.- Support follow-ups with talent and editorial teams.

Support analysis, and negotiations of Talent agreements

Communicate payment policies and updates to internal and external stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in publishing, entertainment, or creative industries.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Awareness of industry trends and Marvel intellectual property.

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree required.

1+ year of experience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

Detail-oriented with strong documentation skills.

Proficiency in standard office software and tools.

You want to apply? Good luck. And I mean that in every sense of the phrase.

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