Marvel Teases Joe Quesada/Christopher Priest Comic. The World To Come

The World To Come by Joe Quesada, Christopher Priest, Richard Isanove from Marvel Knights in June 2025.

Joe Quesada, ex-Marvel head, joins forces again with Marvel in this new project.

Christopher Priest, renowned for Black Panther, contributes his storytelling prowess.

Acclaimed colorist Richard Isanove adds visual flair to the anticipated comic series.

Under the Marvel Knights banner, co-founded by Joe Quesada, and which hired Christopher Priest to revamp Black Panther into the version now known around the world courtesy of the movies, Marvel teases a new comic book series. Oh, and with Richard Isanove. The World To Come, from Marvel Comics in June.

Joseph Quesada was a popular comic book artist who, with Jimmy Palmiotti, formed his own company, Event Comics, to publish their own comics. In 1998, they were brought in house to be editors of Marvel Comics' Marvel Knights line, before becoming editor-in-chief of the company in 2000. He was named chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010 and left his editor-in-chief role in January 2011, being replaced by Axel Alonso. His position was re-titled as executive vice president and creative director in October 2019. He left the company in 2022. After leaving Marvel, Quesada was recruited to Amazon Studios in a first-look deal to develop film and television productions from comic book properties. In July 2024, he was announced as the head of a new comic book company called Amazing Comics. A joint venture between Mad Cave Studios and Belgian publisher Dupuis, their first series will be Disciple, a reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, with Quesada co-writing and drawing.

Christopher Priest was a Marvel Comics intern in 1978, joining the staff in 1979, the first black editor in mainstream comics. He began writing comics with Falcon, and was made full editor of the Spider-Man comics in 1985. Writing and editing Green Lantern at DC, in 1993 he became part of the group of writers and artists that launched Milestone Media. He co-created Quantum and Woody for Valiant Comics in 1997 which led to him relaunching Black Panther for Marvel Knights in 1998. He has since written the likes of Deathstroke, Vampirella, US Agent and much more.

Richard Isanove is a French/American artist and painter, formerly art director of Top Cow, and became a colourist on titles such as Wolverine: Origin , 1602, and The Dark Tower.

