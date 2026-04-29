Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ai, Dark Patterns

Did The Batman: Dark Patterns Blurb Get An A.I. Extension From Claude?

Did the Batman: Dark Patterns back cover description and listing get an A.I. assist from someone at DC Comics?

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns solicitation copy and Amazon listing pitch Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman’s grounded Batman mysteries.

The printed Batman: Dark Patterns back-cover blurb appears expanded into a more polished, flowery version.

Comparing both blurbs suggests Batman: Dark Patterns marketing copy may have been lengthened with generative A.I.

Claude is floated as a possible tool, while DC Comics had not responded to questions about the revised wording.

This is the solicitation and Amazon listing for the rather well-received Batman: Dark Patterns collection by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman, published recently by DC Comics.

"A series of four self-contained, street -level, evergreen Batman mysteries exploring the early days of Batman's place within Gotham City and his healing presence within its streets. Batman: Dark Patterns is a grounded, mystery-driven series set in the early days of Batman's career, echoing the tone and style of classics such as The Long Halloween, Dark Victory, and Hush. Written by Dan Watters, with art by Hayden Sherman, each three-part story is a self-contained detective case rooted in the trauma and transformation of Gotham's people and cityscape. Emphasizing Batman's role as a methodical sleuth and shadowy symbol of hope, the series avoids cosmic or supernatural elements in favor of lo-fi, solvable mysteries that showcase the Dark Knight as a healer cloaked in darkness."

But by the time it has made it to the back cover of the actual printed collection, however, as well as onto the Forbidden Planet website or the Kindle version, it has been lengthened, in what appears to be a very familiar way;

"A series of four self-contained, street-level mysteries that delve into the early days of Batman's role in Gotham City and his healing presence within its streets. This grounded, mystery-driven narrative evokes the rich tone and style of beloved classics such as Batman: Year One, The Long Halloween, and Hush. Penned by the talented Dan Watters and brought to life through the striking artistry of Hayden Sherman, each three-part story stands alone as a gripping detective case, shedding light on the trauma and resilience of Gotham's citizens and its urban landscape.The series masterfully underscores Batman's dual identity as a methodical sleuth and a shadowy beacon of hope, skillfully steering clear of cosmic or supernatural distractions. This intentional focus reassures readers of a steadfast commitment to a more authentic, detective-driven experience, highlighting relatable mysteries that brilliantly showcase the Dark Knight as a healer cloaked in darkness."

This is the copy that is also printed on the back cover of the collection. And smacks very much of A.I. writing. I reached out to DC Comics press representatives without a response, but after a bit of analysis, do we think someone took the original copy and pressed a "lengthen to fit" button on a generative A.I. programme? If I had to guess, I would say that maybe they used Claude, given some of the more flowery language? They don't call me the World's Greatest Detective for… anything. But maybe DC Comics President, Publisher and CCO Jim Lee might want a word…

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