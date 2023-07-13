Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Champions, Spider-Boy
Marvel To Launch Superhero Sidekicks For Avengers & X-Men
Marvel Comics are running a month-wide variant cover programme featuring the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks.
This comes courtesy of the surprise success that Marvel has had with Spider-Boy created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos as Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick, who everyone has forgotten. Marvel Comics are running a month-wide variant cover programme featuring the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks, created for this cover and counting as their first appearance. How many will appear again? Who will get the Gwenpool factor?
Debuting this October on the covers of Marvel's hottest titles, this new line of variant covers will introduce readers to the extraordinary young partners of heroes like Black Cat, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and more. Like Spider-Boy, these new characters inspire a secret history of countless adventures where they've fought side-by-side with their super hero mentors! Featuring fresh, bold designs by all-star talent, these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!
Check out 18 of the New Champions Variant Covers now and keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed in the coming weeks!
Marvel On Sale 10/4
- BLACK PANTHER #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA
- DOCTOR STRANGE #8 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES
- FANTASTIC FOUR #12 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL
- X-MEN #27 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
Marvel On Sale 10/11
- AVENGERS #6 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
- BLADE #4 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- MAGNETO #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA
- VENOM #26 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES
- WOLVERINE #38 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 10/18
- DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
- GHOST RIDER #19 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO
- INCREDIBLE HULK #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAKESHI MIYAZAWA
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI
- MOON KNIGHT #28 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN
- SCARLET WITCH #9 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- TBA #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO
On Sale 10/25
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA
- IMMORTAL THOR #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TONI INFANTE
