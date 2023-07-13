Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Champions, Spider-Boy

Marvel To Launch Superhero Sidekicks For Avengers & X-Men

Marvel Comics are running a month-wide variant cover programme featuring the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks.

This comes courtesy of the surprise success that Marvel has had with Spider-Boy created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos as Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick, who everyone has forgotten. Marvel Comics are running a month-wide variant cover programme featuring the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks, created for this cover and counting as their first appearance. How many will appear again? Who will get the Gwenpool factor?

Debuting this October on the covers of Marvel's hottest titles, this new line of variant covers will introduce readers to the extraordinary young partners of heroes like Black Cat, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and more. Like Spider-Boy, these new characters inspire a secret history of countless adventures where they've fought side-by-side with their super hero mentors! Featuring fresh, bold designs by all-star talent, these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe! Check out 18 of the New Champions Variant Covers now and keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed in the coming weeks!

Marvel On Sale 10/4

BLACK PANTHER #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

DOCTOR STRANGE #8 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

FANTASTIC FOUR #12 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

X-MEN #27 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Marvel On Sale 10/11

AVENGERS #6 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

BLADE #4 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

MAGNETO #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VENOM #26 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

WOLVERINE #38 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/18

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

GHOST RIDER #19 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

INCREDIBLE HULK #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MOON KNIGHT #28 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

SCARLET WITCH #9 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

TBA #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 10/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

IMMORTAL THOR #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TONI INFANTE

