Dan Slott & Paco Medina to Launch Spider-Boy #1 Series in November

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, marvel, Spider-Boy

Dan Slott and Paco Medina will be launching a new comic book series Spider-Boy #1, featuring the new Bailey Briggs character in November...

Dan Slott and Paco Medina will be launching a new comic book series Spider-Boy #1, featuring the new Bailey Briggs character who first popped out of the end of the End Of The Spider-Verse, co-created by Slott and Humberto Ramos, convinced he has a shared history with Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Aunt May and more… it's just that no one else remembers it. What link he has to another Bailey Briggs, who Dan Slott introduced to She-Hulk almost twenty years ago is still not known, but he was the ghost of the lead designer of the Jump-Jet for Hammer Aeronautics, last seen imprisoned in the Cage of Cyttorak after lying about his death to frame his ex…

Recent eBay sales have seen Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 1:100 cover sell for $200, Spider-Man #7 sell for up to $450 signed and slabbed, and She-Hulk #3 sell for $30.

Last year, Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's hit Spider-Man series where he discovered that no one, not even his mentor and idol Peter Parker, remembered him. But while the characters of the Marvel Universe may not know this mysterious young hero, fans certainly do! After scoring sold-out printings of both his first appearance in Spider-Man #7 and his first solo adventure in last week's Edge of Spider-Verse #3, Spider-Boy, aka Bailey Briggs, will soon headline his very own solo ongoing series starting this November!

SPIDER-BOY will be penned by Spider-Boy co-creator Dan Slott, drawn by hotshot artist Paco Medina, and feature covers by Spider-Boy co-creator Humberto Ramos. Spinning directly out of Spider-Man, the new series will dive headfirst into Spider-Boy's untold past by introducing his arch-nemesis and further exploring his connections to the Spider-Man mythos. Join Spider-Boy as he battles to restore his destiny and retake his place amongst the great heroes of the Marvel Universe!

Here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE story arc, Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER! The freaktacular first issue will feature two pulse-pounding tales as Bailey team up with Squirrel Girl and then confronts the mad scientist who made him into a monster… MADAME MONSTROSITY!

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott explained. "Both this character– and this new title– are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'"

"When I found out that I was taking charge of Spider-Boy, I was GREATLY excited because of the possibilities of the character," Medina said. "Aesthetically, there's so much to do with him. Every character gets their action poses to be their personal signature. This time I'm working on something cool and specific for Spider-Boy, something that gives him a light of his own. On the other hand, I'll be working with Dan which is fantastic. His limitless imagery is what such a fresh character needs, it just makes me think of all the things we can do together and what I can bring to the table."

The mystery behind Spider-Boy's origins will continue to develop in upcoming issues of Spider-Man.