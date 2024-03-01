Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, dylan brock, eddie brock, Venom War

Marvel To Launch Venom War In August 2024

Marvel Comics are pitting father and son, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, against each other in Venom War from Al Ewing and Iban Coello.

Article Summary Marvel announces Venom War, a father-son battle between Eddie and Dylan Brock, for August 2024.

Al Ewing and Iban Coello spearhead the Venom War series, featuring art from Philip Tan.

Eddie Brock's evolution: from vilified journalist to Venom to God of Symbiotes.

Dylan Brock faces off with various symbiotes and timeshifted versions of Eddie in the series.

Marvel Comics are pitting father and son, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, against each other in Venom War from Al Ewing and Iban Coello this August. "Father and son go head-to-head in a symbiote slugfest to be the last Venom standing this August." And a promotional image from Philip Tan.

Edward Brock was created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane in 1988 as the host of the Venom symbiote, previously used by Peter Parker as his Spider-Man costume, and creating the character of Venom. Originally a fake news journalist, exposed by Peter Parker, the symbiote gave him a chance to enact revenge. Originally a villain, he evolved to become an anti-hero and eventually a god. Topher Grace portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3 in 2007, while Tom Hardy portrays the character in the Venom films Venom in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021 as well as a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that same year.

Dylan Brock was initially introduced as Eddie Brock's younger half brother, but eddie later finds out that Dylan is actually his own son with another host, Anne Weying, made up of symbiote codex. They have had a strained relationship, and Dylan Brock took on a number of symbiotes, as Eddie Brock ascended to God Of Symbiotes, and a series of causality time loops. You know, an average American family story.

Now it seems that they will be heading to quite a conflict with all the other symbiotes and hosts taking sides, many of them being Edie Brock himself at a different poiunt ion his timestream. And another example that Marvel really, really likes having "War" in the title of their events… Gang War, Infinity War, Secret Wars, Civil War, Armor War, World War Hulk, Wraith War, War Of The Realms, Evolutionary War, Silent War, War Of Kings, Chaos War, Revolutionary War, Reckoning War, Kree-Skrull War… and more…

