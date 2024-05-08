Doctor Strange Not Ripped In Half? Today's Blood Hunt Spoilers

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: , ,

Last week, we had three Blood Hunt comics, and one of them was free. This week, we have seven of them, Amazing Spider-Man #49, Avengers #14, Doctor Strange #15, Dracula Blood Hunt #1, Blood Hunters #1, Venom #33 and Strange Academy Blood Hunt #1. So what's going on? And which are the most important to the Blood Hunt reading experience?

I would say that if you were to pick three, in order, they would be Doctor Strange, Dracula and Strange Academy. But how does that play out? Blood Hunt #1 ended depending on the standard or Red Band version, with Doctor Strange being pierced from behind by Blade or ripped in two.

Well, Doctor Strange, written by the author of Blood Hunt, picks up on this moment and seems to decide that the Red Band version just didn't happen.

Blood Hunt

Because Doctor Strange isn't actually dead yet, not in the traditional fashion anyway.

Blood Hunt

Not when he can be undead.

Blood Hunt

Which means that a ripped-in-half Doctor Strange would be useless. As well as becoming leader of the vampire pyramid scheme, The Structure, and taking on Dracula's blood, Blade has seemingly levelled up powers-wise before turning the world into a Blood Hunt.

Blood Hunt

His weapons as well.

Blood Hunt

And all to stop a particular spell being enacted, the Montesi Formula, from the Darkhold, which would kill all vampires in the world.

Blood Hunt

And that now includes Doctor Strange, putting a crimp in Clea's plans across the Marvel Universe.

Blood Hunt

But the ghost of Doctor Strange is a bit more self-sacrificial and is already trying to keep his original plan in play over in Strange Academy.

Blood Hunt

But if the teachers there won't do it, the pupils might.

Blood Hunt

With the Darkhold now taking on human child form with Agatha Harkness.

Blood Hunt

It's possible it – or he -may be slightly more challenging to track down for such purposes.

Blood Hunt

Avengers reminds us that all vampires came from the Darkhold after all.

Blood Hunt

The Free Comic Book Day Blood Hunt concluded with Blade's daughter Bloodline being approached by Dracula.

Free Comic Book Day Blood Hunt

That scene gets a little bit of a rewrite in Dracula's own title.

Blood Hunt Blood Hunt

So, is he the good guy now? He's undoubtedly killing other vampires…

Blood Hunt

Lots of vampires…

Blood Hunt

However, as the nature and allegiances of the vampire population of Earth starts to shift under Blade's influence…

Blood Hunt

…he is also callously killing humans purely to provide him with the power to travel distances.

Blood Hunt

The other titles seem to fill in the world of Blood Hunt and bring certain characters to the fore. Avengers, even though its also written by Jed MacKay, is more about reprising the Avengers movie Battle Of New York.

Blood Hunt

Good trick by Hazmat there. And explaining why Quicksilver isn't off helping Scarlet Witch who fell at the hands of the Blood Coven…

Blood Hunt

And what's worse than New York being attacked by vampires?

Blood Hunt

Being attacked by Nazi vampires. It's all about the bloodlines, you see.

Blood Hunt

So who else is on the scene? Well, anything Hazmat can do, Dazzler can do better.

Blood Hunt

Following up on her previous battle with Darkforce user Cloak…

Blood Hunt

As well as having to deal with her barista-turned-vampire…

Blood Hunt

Spider-Man is also having such dilemmas fighting humans turned vampires…

Blood Hunt

Though there are solutions for some, different solutions for others.

Blood Hunt

J Jonah Jameson is faced with the ultimate test when his werewolf son is bitten by a vampire.

Blood Hunt

But maybe he should keep up to date with the lore more. He is a newspaper man after all.

Blood Hunt

While Hawkeye is finally justified in using his wooden arrows all these times.

Blood Hunt

There is certainly a tonal shift between these titles, is there not? With Blood Hunters giving us local restaurant advice.

Blood Hunt

As well as the blessing of the holy water towers of Manhattan.

Blood Hunt

Which leads to a new take on Manhattan's rooftop furniture.

Blood Hunt

While Venom, in comparison, sees former hosts of symbiotes ripped from the ground in a horrorshow redolent of Immortal Hulk.

Blood Hunt

In such stomach-churning scenes…

…or emotional pain…

…that seems well away from other takes.

Blood Hunt

… well, we also get Eliza Bloodstone back.

Blood Hunt

A hungry Man-Wolf…

Blood Hunt

And a look back to Venom's earliest days when he first bonded with Eddie Brock, just after Web Of Spider-Man #1…

…seen in Amazing Spider-Man #300…

….and then revisited in Venom #150.

Attacked by the symbiote but later visits the priest in the hospital in Venom #154.

And now revisiting Dylan Brock, as an undead vampire priest…

Blood Hunt

…you know if holy water dropped from a water tower can wipe out vampires, what would priestly blood do?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49
MAR240569
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.
A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man. But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in BLOOD HUNT! Rated T In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99

AVENGERS #14
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240556
(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Joshua Cassara
BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #15
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240563
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross
A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme? Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DRACULA BLOOD HUNT #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240533
(W) Danny Lore (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Rod Reis
ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES! BLADE is Dracula's ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world. BLADE is Brielle Brooks' father: the man who's training her to follow in his footsteps. But during the BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240543
(W) Christos Gage (A) Garron, Javier (CA) Greg Land
The first in a new anthology series that explores how the shattering events of BLOOD HUNT cover the breadth of the Marvel Universe! HAWKEYE is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his blood?! MAN-WOLF and J. JONAH JAMESON do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! And, in a continuing story, with CLOAK missing in action DAGGER strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel's wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS! It all begins here! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99

VENOM #33
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240550
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) CAFU
A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! As the Earth is smothered in eternal night, VENOM unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there's one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood – but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren't the only threat – the dead now rise! LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he's got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY BLOOD HUNT #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240560
(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Humberto Ramos
The vampire onslaught of BLOOD HUNT reaches worldwide all the way down to NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, home of the STRANGE ACADEMY! DOYLE DORMAMMU, SHAYLEE, TOTH, ZOE, GERMÁN get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the BLOOD HUNT action! That's right, the kids from the best new series of the decade find themselves at center stage of the Marvel event of 2024! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99

