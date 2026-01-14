Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman – Brian Bendis, Pepe Larraz, Geoff Johns

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: crossover, Spider-Man/Superman

Now it's Marvel's time for their Spider-Man/Superman crossover to follow DC Comics' Superman/Spider-Man version in March. And annoyingly also being a #1 instead of a #2, which will just be confusing for casual readers, as it was with Deadpool/Batman #1 and Batman/Deadpool #1. With stories by Brad Meltzer, Brian Michael Bendis, Pepe Larraz, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, Joe Kelly, Humberto Ramos, Sara Pichelli, Louise Simonson, Todd Nauck, Gary Frank, Marcos Martin and more for April.

"Following the massive success of last year's Deadpool/Batman and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, Marvel Comics and DC Comics unite again this April in Marvel's SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1! Like last year's crossover, fans can look forward to a double-dose of history-making comic book storytelling with DC publishing a separate one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, in March. The lead story where Spider-Man and Superman join forces will be written by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer in his first full-length Marvel Comics story, and drawn by one of Marvel's most acclaimed artists, Pepe Larraz. In addition, the one-shot will feature various bonus stories by a monumental lineup of industry talent, each co-starring Marvel and DC characters, including a few surprises readers will be talking about for the next fifty years! Here's what to expect:

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles' legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

"I've been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer shared. Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I'm honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe's work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…" "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added. "I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."

With covers from Pepe Larraz, Sara Pichelli, Walter Simonson, Greg Capullo, Marcos Martin, Ryan Stegman, Peach Momoko, Erik Larsen, Jerome Opeña, and Russell Dauterman along with a wraparound cover by Kaare Andrews, a Foil Cover by Mark Bagley and a Logo Mash-Up Variant Cover.

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! On Sale 4/15

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Virgin Sketch Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by IVAN TALAVERA

Virgin Variant Cover by IVAN TALAVERA

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by ERIK LARSEN

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Wraparound Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Homage Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Homage Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Homage Variant Cover by TBA

Blank Variant Cover

Logo Mashup Variant Cover

