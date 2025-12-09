Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jim lee, jorge jimenez, lois lane, mark waid, mary jane watson, Superman/Spider-Man, Tom King

Superman/Spider-Man: Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane & Mary Jane Watson

DC gets to go first with Superman/Spider-Man by Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez, including Tom King and Jim Lee's Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man #1 launches March 2026, marking 50 years since the original DC/Marvel crossover.

Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez team up for the main feature pitting Superman and Spider-Man against Brainiac and Doc Ock.

Bonus stories include Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane and Mary Jane, and many other top creators and mashups.

Special covers and Treasury Edition reprints of classic Superman/Spider-Man crossovers also announced for 2026.

As Bleeding Cool predicted, DC Comics has gotten to go first with Superman/Spider-Man #1 out on the 25th of March 2026, by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez. Marvel Comics will follow with Spider-Man/Superman at a later date. It also marks the 50th anniversary celebration of the very first DC/Marvel crossover, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man. Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez sees Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight. Other stories in the volume include:

Tom King and Jim Lee on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson

and on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisiting Jimmy Olsen—with a Carnage twist

and revisiting Jimmy Olsen—with a Carnage twist Sean Murphy on Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099

on Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099 Gail Simone and Belén Ortega are bringing together Power Girl and Punisher

and are bringing together Power Girl and Punisher Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere are exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era

and are exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott are staging a rivalry between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle

and are staging a rivalry between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle Lemire and Rafa Sandoval are delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben

Superman/Spider-Man #1 will be sold for $7.99 for the standard edition and $8.99 for cardstock variants. Alongside Jorge Jiménez's main cover, the issue will feature open-to-order variant covers from industry superstars including Jim Lee, Daniel Sampere, Artgerm, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Mikel Janín, Clayton Crain, J. Scott Campbell, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, and many more. Jiménez's main cover will also be available as a foil variant. Again, DC Comics has chosen not to include ratio variant covers, to the chagrin of comic book retailers…

DC and Marvel are also issuing Treasury Edition reprints of the original Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man and Superman and Spider-Man with more expected for the rest of 2026.

