Marvel's Star Wars Galaxy Edge – Echoes Of Disney's Empire

Marvel's Star Wars Galaxy Edge - Echoes Of The Empire from Marvel Comics in April, alongside the Disney ride

Article Summary Marvel unveils Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Echoes Of The Empire, launching April 2026 set on Batuu.

The comic connects to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge Park, expanding the Star Wars timeline with classic heroes.

Expect appearances from Luke Skywalker, Leia, and Chewbacca facing the Empire over a dangerous relic.

Written by Ethan Sacks with art by Jethro Morales and Roi Mercado, featuring epic variant covers.

Time for a comic book with a plot based on a change to a theme park ride… Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes Of The Empire, by Ethan Sacks, Jethro Morales and Roi Mercado, a new comic saga taking place on Batuu, the setting of Disney Parks' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, arrives in April 2026 from Marvel Comics, as part of the Star Wars new timeline expansion. Beginning on the 29th of April, the Star Wars-themed land will expand its storytelling timeline to incorporate elements of the original film trilogy, including characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, as well as new food and merchandise offerings. Marvel Comics will reveal the official story of the Empire and Rebels' encounter on Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes Of The Empire. Ethan Sacks also wrote the Galaxy's Edge tie-in comic series back when the land first opened in 2019.

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by JETHRO MORALES & ROI MERCADO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Character Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Mandalorian & Grogu Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

NEW SECRETS OF GALAXY'S EDGE REVEALED!

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca head to Batuu in search of important intel and stumble upon a dangerous relic – one that puts them on a collision course with the Empire! On Sale 4/22

"We're returning to Batuu and we're bringing the biggest stars in the Star Wars galaxy with us," Sacks said. "A major new era is dawning at Galaxy's Edge and consider ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE a Holocron that reveals the secret story behind that experience. It's going to be epic and Jedi (drawing) Masters Roi Mercado and Jethro are making sure every page looks amazing."

With covers from Phil Noto, the first of Leinil Francis Yu's character spotlight variant covers and the first of E.M. Gist's Mandalorian & Grogu Variant Covers on various Star Wars titles this April and May.

