Matt Garvey Took His Hammer To Hell, Now Available As A Comics Writer

British creator and publisher Matt Garvey took his Hammer To Hell and he is now available as a comics writer

Article Summary Matt Garvey is a UK comics writer with 15 years' experience, 30 published comics, and a strong indie following.

I Took a Hammer to Hell is his most personal work, praised by industry veterans for its raw storytelling.

Gangsters Versus Nazis delivers gritty WWII horror with gangsters, monsters, and high-octane action.

Matt Garvey is now seeking publishers, editors, and agents for exciting comics collaborations in 2026.

Matt Garvey is overdue to become an overnight sensation in the UK, having spent about fifteen years self-funding and publishing around thirty comic books, writing two books about making comics, and creating a YouTube channel for new creators. He has also run thirteen successful Kickstarters to help grow his readership and built strong relationships with comic shops across the UK who stock his comics, as well as selling thousands of comics directly to readers at comic cons, all while juggling a full-time job and family life. And this year saw him create his most personal work to date, I Took a Hammer to Hell, which garnered raves from the likes of Karl Kesel and Paul Cornell.

But for 2026, after pursuing creator-owned comics and publishing for a decade and a half, he is now looking further afield, which means looking for agent/editor/publisher connections, and Bleeding Cool might just be the place to do so. And what better time than Christmas Week for a Christmas miracle? Perhaps help him reduce some of that juggling?

And in that spirit, here's a look at two of his projects for the festive period. As previously mentioned, I Took a Hammer to Hell is a visceral, heavy-metal supernatural action thriller that's part Doom, part Berserk. It's his most personal book to date, built around guilt, redemption, and raw defiance, a man strapping a hammer to his hand and storming Hell itself to take back his fate.

And then there's Gangsters Versus Nazis: A four-issue, pulpy, high-octane WWII gangster series built around the real Operation Underworld, but twisted with monstrous horror. It's Hellboy meets The Godfather, with mobsters cutting deals, double agents, and monster-sized mayhem. Issue one is already finished, with the entire mini-series on track, and the third issue is currently on Kickstarter. Here's what previous issues looked like:

At some point, a publisher will ask themselves if Si Spurrier, Kieron Gillen, Andy Diggle, Ram V, Dan Watters, Antony Johnston, or Alex Paknadel is available for a project. And they won't be, not even Alex. At that point, someone at Dynamite, Boom, IDW, Skybound, Tiny Onion, Vault, or maybe a Marvel editor facing a deadline, will ask, "What about that Matt Garv-thingy person who was mentioned on Bleeding Cool over the Christmas break? Is he available?" And do you know what, he is. The only question is, who will get to him first? You can find more, much more of his work at Garvey Comics, and you can contact him here. They say that you need two out of three, being good, fast and nice, to get on in comics. Matt Garvey has all three in spades…

