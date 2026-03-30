Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: c2e2, proxy, teen titans, wildcard

Meeting The New Teen Titans Characters, Proxy And Wildcard At C2E2

Meeting the New Teen Titans characters, Proxy and Wildcard at C2E2 from Kyle Higgins, Daniele Di Nicuolo and Marcelo Costa

Article Summary Teen Titans relaunch in 2026 by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo introduces fresh faces and new stories

Red Hood teams up with a new generation of heroes, investigating missing powered teens in the DCU

Meet new Teen Titans members Proxy, with proximity-based telekinesis, and Wildcard, a probability manipulator

Classic and legacy characters like Fairplay, Cheshire Cat, and Flatline join the high-stakes lineup

Bleeding Cool broke the news out of ComicsPRO that, as part of DC Next Level, that we were getting a new Teen Titans series from Kyle Higgins and Daniel di Nicuolo later this year.

TEEN TITANS #1

Written by Kyle Higgins Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

The team behind the hit, Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, reunite to usher in the next level of the Teen Titans. Red Hood uncovers a network of missing powered teens and reluctantly joins forces with a new generation of plugged-in, hyper-capable young heroes to find them and expose the lie dividing their world. Coming later in 2026. Monthly

And we got a better look at the characters, some familiar, some not. As well as Red Hood leading the new Teen Titans, we have Mr Terrific's son, Jeffrey Holt – Fairplay, Arsenal and Cheshire's daughter, Lian Harper – Cheshire Cat, Lord Death Man's protegé, Flatline, and two new characters…

And thanks to the DC Comics What's Next Panel at C2E2, we know a little more about these two characters. Proxy, who has proximity-based telekinesis. He will be the leader of the team, rather than Red Hood, and his powers increase the more people are around him. And Wildcard who can manipulate the probability of events, and who Kyle Higgins described as the Teen Titans' "shitster". One can just imagine. Though one won't have to for long…

Kyle Higgins previously to his newsletter, "Last week, some pretty exciting news dropped at Comics Pro—my Power Rangers partner (and SHIFT co-creator!) Daniele Di Nicuolo and I are reuniting and teaming up with Radiant Black co-creator Marcelo Costa to bring you a brand new Teen Titans series as a part of DC's Next Level wave. I can't say much more about it right now, but you'll be hearing quite a bit more from Daniele and me about the series in the coming months. It's a big, bold swing about being a teenager in the DCU in 2026, the challenges of building community and connection in a very broken world. Oh, and Red Hood's in it. Like, a lot. On the heels of the announcement, I spent three days last week with a litany of crazy talented creators and editors for a summit about this next era of DC and I've got to say, there are a lot of really cool books from really cool creators coming your way. Daniele, Marcelo and I are determined to be one of them."

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