DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More

At the ComicsPRO retailer event in Glendale, California, ten minutes from DC Comics' offices in Burbank, DC Comics provided more details on the 2026 DC Next Level slate. No creators attached, but we know that Joshua Williamson is on The Legion Of Super-Heroes and James Harren is on The Demon. We will also have new Doom Patrol, Jonah Hex and later in the year, Batman: Shadow Of The Bat. Who will his shadow be?



We are also getting a new Teen Titans series from Kyle Higgins and Daniel di Nicuolo, The Deadman by Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan.

TEEN TITANS #1

Written by Kyle Higgins Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

The team behind the hit, Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, reunite to usher in the next level of the Teen Titans.Red Hood uncovers a network of missing powered teens and reluctantly joins forces with a new generation of plugged-in, hyper-capable young heroes to find them and expose the lie dividing their world. Coming later in 2026. Monthly

THE DEADMAN #1

Written by W. Maxwell Prince Art by Martín Morazzo

Deadman makes his DC Next Level debut in this haunting new series from the acclaimed team behind Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum and Image's Ice Cream Man.W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo conjure a story only they could about life, death, and everything in between, replete with paranormal activity, possessions in between, of other poignant peculiarities, possessions, and a profusion of other poignant peculiarities. On-Sale: June 2026

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #1

Written by Mariko Tamaki Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

From the pages of Batman #9 comes the next level for Barbara Gordon, reuniting the Detective Comics team of Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan.

Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. After she is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, Barbara Gordon is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's personal prison. She will find herself alone and surrounded in a place where nothing is what it seems…On-Sale Date: 5/13/2026 FOC: 4/20/2026 Monthly

