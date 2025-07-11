Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: mary sue, meghan fitzmartin

Meghan Fitzmartin & Lisa Sterle Launch Mary Sue #1 From Boom Studios

Meghan Fitzmartin and Lisa Sterle launch creator-owned comic Mary Sue #1 from Boom Studios... in October 2025 this time

Article Summary Meghan Fitzmartin and Lisa Sterle launch Mary Sue #1, a new creator-owned comic from Boom Studios in October 2025.

The story follows Cassie, whose fan fiction character comes to life after her secret writing is exposed at school.

Mary Sue explores fandom, online friendships, and the stigma around “Mary Sue” characters in pop culture.

Features covers by Lisa Sterle, Paulina Ganucheau, and Tula Lotay, spotlighting creator-owned female talent.

Back in April, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Meghan Fitzmartin was writing her first creator-owned comic from Boom Studios, called Mary Sue, to launch in July.

Then it was listed in the final Diamond Previews catalogue to be published in August, drawn by Siobhan Keenan. But it wasn't in that month's Penguin Random House catalogue for Boom.

Now it is being confirmed to be published in October, with artist Lisa Sterle. And Boom Studios is throwing a little shade "The early reports of Meghan Fitzmartin's newest BOOM! Box series were just FAN FIC! The real deal story of MARY SUE begins here! Written by Fitzmartin and illustrated by the lauded Lisa Sterle, MARY SUE #1 is here just in time for your new Fall reads."

Hey, it was their solicits. But what's the comic about? "Despite what her mom thinks, Cassie has lots of friends—they just all happen to be online, where she can talk to them about her beloved favorite show, Riverview, and get their feedback on her fan fic WIP, starring Jessica, her very own hot Vampire OC. But her fic writing persona is revealed to the entire school when her former best friend finds it and can't resist reading some of it out loud to their classmates. Cassie thinks things can't get anymore humiliating, until her very own Mary Sue pops right out of her fan fic tosave the day—or make it much, much worse…" With covers by Lisa Sterle, Paulina Ganucheau and Tula Lotay.

Meghan Fitzmartin is a TV writer on live-action series such as Supernatural, for cartoons Justice League X RWBY, Justice Society World War II, Supernatural Academy, SDC Superhero Girls and Monkey Kid and for DC Comics on titles such as Tim Drake: Robin, Young Justice, Batman, Robin Eternal, and Detective Comics.

Lisa Sterle is the artist and co-creator of Dying Inside, Deprog, Squad, Witchblood, Long Lost, and creator of the Modern Witch Tarot.

A Mary Sue is a type of fictional character, usually a young woman, who is portrayed as free of weaknesses or character flaws and believed to be an authorial insert, a wish fulfilment fantasy. However, since the original naming of the trope, the character type has acquired a pejorative reputation in certain fan communities, with the label "Mary Sue" often applied to any heroine who is seen as successful or adept. The term originated in Paula Smith's 1973 parody short story, A Trekkie's Tale, in which the character Mary Sue was written to satirize the type of idealized female characters that were widespread in Star Trek fan fiction at the time. Such characters were often depicted as beautiful young women possessing special abilities or physical traits, universally beloved by the more established characters, and playing a central role in the story despite not appearing in the source material. Less commonly, a male character with similar traits has been labelled a "Gary Stu" or "Marty Stu", and it has been noted that characters such as Wesley Crusher and Luke Skywalker are pretty much Mary Sues… in their initial appearances, at least. The prominence of the term has also made it hard for some creators to introduce any female characters, in fear of a toxic fanbase labelling any such as a "Mary Sue."

And now we have a comic book with that name from a writer who has probably battled with the issue of being accused of creating such characters along the way…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!