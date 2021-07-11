Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, Katie Longua Auctioned Agent Cupcake OGN

Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, and Katie Longua, the team behind Debian Perl, Digital Detective, have auctioned their latest graphic novel, Agent Cupcake, won by Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press. Agent Cupcake is a middle-grade graphic novel about a 12-year-old Miguel Mangayayam who has always been obsessed with magical creatures, so he's thrilled when he's recruited by the Mystical Beast Bureau as their first human field agent. It gets even better when he's partnered with Agent Cupcake, a skilled unicorn spy. But when members of a reclusive unicorn community start losing their magical powers, Miguel and Cupcake must figure out why.

Oni Press will publish Agent Cupcake in the autumn of 2024. The agent Dara Hyde of Hill Nadel Agency represented Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, and Katie Longua.

Lauren Davis has an MFA in comics from the California College of the Arts and is currently a co-organizer for the long-running DIY arts festival San Francisco Zine Fest. In addition to self-publishing her own comics about science, history, and law, Lauren has collected and published two anthologies of comics: The Comic Book Guide to the Mission and Sci-Fi San Francisco. Mel Hilario has an MFA in English and Creative Writing from Mills College, and has been a recipient of the Elizabeth George Foundation grant and residencies at VONA (Voices of our Nations Arts), Las Dos Brujas Writers Workshop, Writing by Writers, and Hedgebrook. Davis and Hilario both received a 2020 Writing by Writers residency.

Katie Longua has been publishing her own comics for over ten years, including the award-winning RÖK, Her Space Opera, and Munchies as well as comics for other publishes such as My Little Pony and Legend. All three created Debian Perl: Digital Detective, also published by Oni Press, kicking off a five-book series in which middle-grade readers will join Debian and Digits on mystery adventures all while building practical knowledge of coding, algorithms, algebra, and logical problem-solving.