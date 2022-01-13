Melissa Etheridge & Z2 Collaborate On Heartstrings Graphic Novel

Z2 Comics is publishing singer/songwriter/activist Melissa Etheridge's first graphic novel, Melissa Etheridge's Heartstrings, with each chapter of the graphic novel tied to one of the many guitars in her own collection of instruments. The untold stories of some of her favourites will be interpreted by Frank Marrafino (Haunted Tank, The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology), veteran music journalist Steve Hochman (Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone) and artist Manuela Pertega (Giraffes on Horseback Salad).

Melissa Etheridge says "As many of my fans know, my relationship is to my guitars is beyond special and these instruments hold a very significant place in my life. I am so excited to share all these stories and images from my entire collection and have them all be a part of this incredible graphic novel."

Steve Hochman says "From the very first time I saw Melissa perform, when she was still an unknown but clearly explosive talent, I've wanted to help her share her story with the world and have been privileged to do so throughout the years. But in sharing the story of these guitars, there's no better way than in this creative format, in which we get to show as well as tell the tales of her incredible collection of stringed instruments, vividly portrayed through Frank's brilliance with dialogue and scene-setting, and in Manuela's captivating artwork."

Melissa Etheridge's Heartstrings will be released in both softcover and hardcover formats in finer bookstores, comic shops and record stores everywhere in June 2022, in time for Pride Month. Exclusively available through Z2's website in limited quantities are the deluxe and super deluxe versions, packaged with exclusive vinyl, art prints, handsigned guitars and much more. A "platinum edition" is also available in a very limited quantity and includes a Melissa-signed Epiphone guitar

Melissa Etheridge released her critically self-titled debut album in 1988, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show, winning a Grammy in 1992. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the single, I Want to Come Over Her and led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996. She won an Oscar for I Need to Wake Up, written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, In June of 2020, Etheridge launched her own live streaming subscription and single ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late '80s and early '90s that never made it to release.